Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class headlined by Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis

By Vincent Frank,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006Xb2_0kicnkVG00

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class was announced during NFL Honors on Thursday with nine new members bound for Canton.

The group is led by former Cleveland Browns star offensive tackle Joe Thomas as well as cornerback Darrelle Revis and edge rusher DeMarcus Ware.

Old-timers such as former NFL head coach Don Coryell and another cornerback in Ken Riley from the Cincinnati Bengals are also headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here’s a look at the nine newest members who will join the exclusive club in Canton come August.

Related: Top 100 NFL players of 2023

Joe Thomas, offensive tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478cVt_0kicnkVG00
Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports
  • Years active: 2007-17
  • Teams: Cleveland Browns

Thomas’ tenure in Cleveland was defined by dominating individual play despite the franchise’s struggles. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin, Thomas earned a Pro Bowl spot in each of his first 10 NFL seasons before missing nine games in his final year.

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010’s team, Thomas is considered among the best blindside protectors in the history of the game. He’s now a first-ballot Hall of Famer despite retiring relatively early at the age of 33.

Darrelle Revis, cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40WpdK_0kicnkVG00
Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
  • Years active: 2007-17
  • Teams: New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs

“Revis Island,” as he is known, was a first-round pick of the Jets out of the University of Pittsburgh back in 2007. He was dominate from the start, earning a Pro Bowl appearance as a sophomore.

Revis would go on to make four consecutive Pro Bowls while also earning All-Pro status three times during that span. Revis finished his career with seven Pro Bowl nods while recording 29 interceptions.

Also Read:
5 Best Super Bowl QB performances in NFL history, from Troy Aikman to Joe Montana

DeMarcus Ware, EDGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttpMl_0kicnkVG00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
  • Years active: 2005-2016
  • Teams: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos

Dallas shocked the league when it selected this small-school product No. 11 overall out of Troy in 2005. From the start, Ware proved Jerry Jones and Co. right in making that call.

From 2006-12, Ware recorded 173 QB hits, 121 tackles for loss and 103 sacks. He led the league in sacks twice and tackles for loss three times during that span. A seven-time All-Pro and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2000’s Team, Ware finished his career ranked ninth on the all-time sack list. Every Hall-eligible player ahead of him on the list currently has a bust in Canton. Ware will now follow suit.

Ronde Barber, cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWJeb_0kicnkVG00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • Years active: 1997-2012
  • Teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Not only was Barber dominant during his college years with Virginia, he became a menace for opposing quarterbacks after injuries limited him to just one game during his rookie season. Barber recorded multiple interceptions in a season 14 times, leading the league in that category with 10 back in 2001.

Barber was one of the leaders on a Bucs defense that found itself among the greatest of all-time en route to winning the Super Bowl following the 2002 season. He finished his career with five Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro nods while earning a spot on the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2000’s Team.

Also Read:
5 Worst Super Bowl QB performances in NFL history

Zach Thomas, linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9Ao6_0kicnkVG00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
  • Years active: 1996-2008
  • Teams: Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys

Considered undersized coming out of Texas Tech back in 1996, the 5-foot-11 Thomas earned seven Pro Bowl appearances and was a five-time All-Pro in Miami.

Thomas recorded triple-digit tackles 10 times while leading the NFL in that category twice. He finished his career ranked fifth in league history in both solo tackles and overall tackles. Not bad for a fifth-round pick few thought too much about leading up to the 1996 NFL Draft.

Don Coryell, former NFL head coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEAfy_0kicnkVG00
Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports
  • Years active: 1973-1986
  • Teams: St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Chargers

The architect of the modern NFL passing game, Coryell coached in the league for 14 seasons. While he posted a mere 111-83-1 record and didn’t win a single Super Bowl, Coryell is one of the individuals that the league can thank for its popularity right now. He’s now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and will be honored posthumously.

Joe Klecko, defensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3ZLL_0kicnkVG00
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
  • Years active: 1977-1988
  • Teams: New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts

A sixth-round pick of the New York Jets out of Temple back in 1977, Klecko more than outperformed his draft status. The four-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in sacks with 20.5 back in 1981. At that point, this represented the single-season mark around the league. Over the course of his first four NFL seasons, Klecko registered 54 sacks. He was one of the trendsetters out on the edge and is now headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ken Riley, cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kW3yi_0kicnkVG00
Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports
  • Years active: 1969-1983
  • Teams: Cincinnati Bengals

It’s absolutely insane that Riley had not earned a trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to Thursday’s announcement. He currently ranks fifth all-time in NFL history with 65 career interceptions . Riley picked the ball off five times or more a total of seven times throughout his career. Heck, he recorded eight interceptions in his final NFL season back in 1983.

Also Read:
2023 NFL defense rankings: Super Bowl preview, offseason outlook for 32 teams

Chuck Howley, linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igwSr_0kicnkVG00
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
  • Years active: 1958-1973
  • Teams: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys

A first-round pick of the Bears back in 1958, Howley joined Tom Landry’s Cowboys in 1961. That came after he missed the entire 1960 season to injury. Over the course of his career with Dallas, the linebacker earned six Pro Bowl nods and made the All-Pro team five consecutive seasons. He also earned the Super Bowl V MVP after recording two interceptions despite Dallas falling to the Baltimore Colts.

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara, 3 others indicted in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Big market NFL team interested in Ryan Tannehill
Nashville, TN1 day ago
All-Star catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver dies at 81
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Colts owner Jim Irsay tips off team’s plans at QB
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indianapolis Colts request interview with Jim Bob Cooter for offensive coordinator
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago
Latest next-team odds for Aaron Rodgers have Packers falling, Jets rising
Green Bay, WI6 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons continue to be rumored as likely trade landing spot for superstar QB
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
New Orleans Saints linked to former No. 1 pick in free agency
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Indianapolis Colts get fifth-round pick in Nyheim Hines trade
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce lands gig as ‘SNL’ host
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
New footage shows Philadelphia Eagles’ James Bradberry clearly committed holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers hire Dave Canales as next offensive coordinator
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Eric Bieniemy could land with the Philadelphia Eagles as Shane Steichen’s replacement
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
4 offseason moves Indianapolis Colts must make after hiring Shane Steichen
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Panthers emerge as favorites to land QB Derek Carr
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson has surgery to repair torn adductor
Philadelphia, PA16 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers has interesting quote on tenure with Green Bay Packers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
New York Jets reportedly could cut as much as $55 million from payroll: 6 logical offseason targets
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Reports: Eagles expected to promote Brian Johnson to OC
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy