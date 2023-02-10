2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class headlined by Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class was announced during NFL Honors on Thursday with nine new members bound for Canton.

The group is led by former Cleveland Browns star offensive tackle Joe Thomas as well as cornerback Darrelle Revis and edge rusher DeMarcus Ware.

Old-timers such as former NFL head coach Don Coryell and another cornerback in Ken Riley from the Cincinnati Bengals are also headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here’s a look at the nine newest members who will join the exclusive club in Canton come August.

Joe Thomas, offensive tackle

Years active: 2007-17

Teams: Cleveland Browns

Thomas’ tenure in Cleveland was defined by dominating individual play despite the franchise’s struggles. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin, Thomas earned a Pro Bowl spot in each of his first 10 NFL seasons before missing nine games in his final year.

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010’s team, Thomas is considered among the best blindside protectors in the history of the game. He’s now a first-ballot Hall of Famer despite retiring relatively early at the age of 33.

Darrelle Revis, cornerback

Years active: 2007-17

Teams: New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs

“Revis Island,” as he is known, was a first-round pick of the Jets out of the University of Pittsburgh back in 2007. He was dominate from the start, earning a Pro Bowl appearance as a sophomore.

Revis would go on to make four consecutive Pro Bowls while also earning All-Pro status three times during that span. Revis finished his career with seven Pro Bowl nods while recording 29 interceptions.

DeMarcus Ware, EDGE

Years active: 2005-2016

Teams: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos

Dallas shocked the league when it selected this small-school product No. 11 overall out of Troy in 2005. From the start, Ware proved Jerry Jones and Co. right in making that call.

From 2006-12, Ware recorded 173 QB hits, 121 tackles for loss and 103 sacks. He led the league in sacks twice and tackles for loss three times during that span. A seven-time All-Pro and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2000’s Team, Ware finished his career ranked ninth on the all-time sack list. Every Hall-eligible player ahead of him on the list currently has a bust in Canton. Ware will now follow suit.

Ronde Barber, cornerback

Years active: 1997-2012

Teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Not only was Barber dominant during his college years with Virginia, he became a menace for opposing quarterbacks after injuries limited him to just one game during his rookie season. Barber recorded multiple interceptions in a season 14 times, leading the league in that category with 10 back in 2001.

Barber was one of the leaders on a Bucs defense that found itself among the greatest of all-time en route to winning the Super Bowl following the 2002 season. He finished his career with five Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro nods while earning a spot on the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2000’s Team.

Zach Thomas, linebacker

Years active: 1996-2008

Teams: Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys

Considered undersized coming out of Texas Tech back in 1996, the 5-foot-11 Thomas earned seven Pro Bowl appearances and was a five-time All-Pro in Miami.

Thomas recorded triple-digit tackles 10 times while leading the NFL in that category twice. He finished his career ranked fifth in league history in both solo tackles and overall tackles. Not bad for a fifth-round pick few thought too much about leading up to the 1996 NFL Draft.

Don Coryell, former NFL head coach

Years active: 1973-1986

Teams: St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Chargers

The architect of the modern NFL passing game, Coryell coached in the league for 14 seasons. While he posted a mere 111-83-1 record and didn’t win a single Super Bowl, Coryell is one of the individuals that the league can thank for its popularity right now. He’s now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and will be honored posthumously.

Joe Klecko, defensive line

Years active: 1977-1988

Teams: New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts

A sixth-round pick of the New York Jets out of Temple back in 1977, Klecko more than outperformed his draft status. The four-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in sacks with 20.5 back in 1981. At that point, this represented the single-season mark around the league. Over the course of his first four NFL seasons, Klecko registered 54 sacks. He was one of the trendsetters out on the edge and is now headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ken Riley, cornerback

Years active: 1969-1983

Teams: Cincinnati Bengals

It’s absolutely insane that Riley had not earned a trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to Thursday’s announcement. He currently ranks fifth all-time in NFL history with 65 career interceptions . Riley picked the ball off five times or more a total of seven times throughout his career. Heck, he recorded eight interceptions in his final NFL season back in 1983.

Chuck Howley, linebacker

Years active: 1958-1973

Teams: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys

A first-round pick of the Bears back in 1958, Howley joined Tom Landry’s Cowboys in 1961. That came after he missed the entire 1960 season to injury. Over the course of his career with Dallas, the linebacker earned six Pro Bowl nods and made the All-Pro team five consecutive seasons. He also earned the Super Bowl V MVP after recording two interceptions despite Dallas falling to the Baltimore Colts.

