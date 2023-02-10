Sought-after TE says Clemson offer at the ‘top of my wish list’

Clemson continues to show considerable interest in a highly sought-after tight end from the Peach State with two dozen scholarship offers.

Milton (Ga.) High School’s Ryan Ghea – a 6-foot-5, 230-pound rising junior in the 2025 class – drew a couple of school visits from the Tigers recently.

According to Ghea, tight ends coach Kyle Richardson came by his school twice to check up on him, including once with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“It feels good,” Ghea said of getting substantial interest from the Tigers. “Clemson is a top-notch program, and honored to see them at my high school and get invited out (to Clemson).”

Ghea camped at Clemson last June and plans to do so again this summer.

“For sure camping,” he said. “Working on my schedule now for spring and summer.”

Ghea also made a couple of gameday visits to Clemson last season. He’s high on the Tigers and has his fingers crossed for an offer from them in the future.

“Definitely a great school with great values. Top of my wish list,” he said. “Going to work to earn an offer there.”

Kentucky and Missouri gave Ghea his latest offers this week, joining a lengthy list of suitors that have offered him such as Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida State, North Carolina, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and NC State.

Ghea said right now, it’s still pretty even as far as the amount of interest various schools are showing in him.

“For sure, I’m so early (in the recruiting process),” he said. “Hoping to get more clarity by end of my junior season.”

Ahead of his upcoming junior campaign, speed is one particular part of Ghea’s game that he’s looking to improve this offseason.

“I’m running the 200 (meters) in track,” he said. “Working to get much faster. I’ve put on 20 pounds of muscle so working to keep my speed.”

