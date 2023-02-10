Milligan men’s basketball downs Bluefield 66-58

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (February 9, 2023) – The Milligan University men’s basketball team earned a 66-58 victory over Bluefield on Thursday evening at the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

The Buffs’ win moves Milligan’s record to 10-14 on the season and 10-11 in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) action. Bluefield falls to 9-16, 8-13 AAC.

