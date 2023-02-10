Open in App
Bluefield, WV
See more from this location?
WJHL

Milligan men’s basketball downs Bluefield 66-58

By Kenny Hawkins,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxouo_0kiclakQ00

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (February 9, 2023) – The Milligan University men’s basketball team earned a 66-58 victory over Bluefield on Thursday evening at the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

The Buffs’ win moves Milligan’s record to 10-14 on the season and 10-11 in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) action. Bluefield falls to 9-16, 8-13 AAC.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Coleman scores 21 to help Ga. Tech beat Va. Tech 77-70
Blacksburg, VA1 day ago
Emory & Henry announces proposed ‘SWVA-HEALS’ school for high school students
Emory, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy