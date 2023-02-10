Open in App
WGN News

‘Unclear’ if man fatally shot by Chicago police in Irving Park fired gun: COPA

By Alonzo SmallRay Cortopassi,

7 days ago

CHICAGO — One day after Chicago police fatally shot a man following an altercation outside of a bar in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood , the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said that while the initial probe confirms that officers recovered a weapon, the early stages of the investigation could not prove that the deceased fired a gun.

COPA said that based on preliminary information, officers responded to a call of an altercation at Kedzie and Waveland around 3 a.m. on Feb. 8. Officials add that two officers chased the man and told the person to get on the ground.

COPA states that the individual fell and officers told the person to stay down.

According to COPA, both officers opened fire multiple times when the individual started to get up. Investigators confirmed a weapon was recovered.

COPA said it is “unclear, nor has it been determined” if the individual “discharged his weapon at police.” Speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s incident, Chicago police Supt. David Brown said he was under the belief, based on body-worn cameras, that the individual fired their weapon and the officers also fired.

An investigation is ongoing.

The officers were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days as is standard.

