Pittsburgh, PA
93.7 The Fan

Prescott named Walter Payton Man of the Year over Heyward

By Jeff Hathhorn,

7 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) –Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott named the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work with cancer research, mental health and assisting law enforcement in its work with communities.

The award represents the NFL player whom has ‘strived to represent the values of respect, integrity, resiliency, and responsibility on and off the field’.

A nominee for the fifth time, Cam Heyward continues to represent Pittsburgh and the Steelers organization with honor. Even before establishing The Heyward House Foundation in 2015 to help children in need in Pittsburgh, the Steelers 2011 first-round draft pick became active in Western Pennsylvania charities. This past September Heyward started ‘Cam’s Kindness Week’, where Heyward spent a full week out in the community a part of projects big and small. It’s hard to find a charity event in town without Heyward’s prints on them-from children’s literacy to child care services, Children’s Hospital to urban gardens, community food bank to social justice issues, homeless charities to the Urban League.

“It’s a blessing to find creative ways around Pittsburgh to not only give back, but inspire,” Heyward said in September.  “Taking the time to look at what our community needs.  I don’t like to take that for granted.  It excites me after doing stuff like that.”

“It’s going very good, it’s a lot of cool stuff.  I’m trying to (share) all the kindness now so I don’t have to be kind on Sunday.”

“I can’t say enough about what Cam does in the community,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in September. “We are just so honored to be associated with the guy and the way that he leads, not only in the organization, but in the community.”

Each team had a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award-among the others-Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Titans RB Derrick Henry and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

