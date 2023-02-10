Open in App
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton girls survive upset bid from Science Hill, while C-D outlasted U-H

By Kenny Hawkins,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4hMJ_0kiciFEE00

(WJHL) — The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones are one of the best basketball teams in the state, but they got a scare from the Science Hill Hilltoppers on Thursday evening. The Lady Cyclones would grab a one point lead with less then a minute to play and hang on for the win. On the boys side University High and Chuckey-Doak had a barn burner inside Brooks gym, but in the in end the Black Knights would pull off a close victory.

