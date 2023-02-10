Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Man played poker for only 30 minutes before winning over $100k in Las Vegas

By Justine Verastigue,

7 days ago
Caesars Entertainment said someone scored a jackpot worth over $100k Wednesday.

"James Grimes hit a major jackpot of $124,000 on I LUV SUITS poker at Harrah's Las Vegas," said Rudy Cavazos with Caesars Entertainment.

Grimes is from Fairfield, Ohio. According to Cavazos, Grimes was visiting Las Vegas for a poker tour and was playing for a short 30 minutes before he landed a six-card straight flush.

"Grimes, a bar owner in Fairfield, plans to use his winnings to pay off debt and help out his family," Cavazos said. "This was also Grimes' first jackpot win and says 'Harrah's is the spot to be.'"

