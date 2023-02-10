Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Justin Jefferson finished fifth in AP Most Valuable Player voting

By Tyler Forness,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075qVM_0kiccyip00

The Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver had a tremendous night at the NFL Honors ceremony. He won the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and also took home Moment of the Year for his insane catch on 4th and 18 against the Buffalo Bills in week 10.

The only award left for Jefferson to potentially win was the AP Most Valuable Player award where he was one of five finalists. The award ended up going to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The voting wasn’t even close, as Mahomes got 48 of the 50 first-place votes with Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts receiving the other two.

The voting broke down in pretty simple terms for Jefferson. He was on 34 of the 50 ballots sent out with one second-place vote, one third-place vote, 15 fourth-place votes and 17 fifth-place votes.

Not bad for a wide receiver who was thought to be a slot-only player coming out of LSU.

