(West Lafayette, IN) The top rated Purdue Boilermakers rolled to an 87-73 men’s basketball win over Iowa on Thursday.

Iowa scored on their opening possession, but Purdue scored 10 straight and never trailed again.

Kris Murray was 10/16 from the field and scored 24 points. Filip Rebraca made 8/12 shots and scored 17 points.

Iowa will get back at it on Sunday at Minnesota.