Open in App
Carrollton, TX
See more from this location?
CBS DFW

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD holds meeting for parents to address fentanyl poisonings

By J.D. Miles,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10a8OY_0kicbg7C00

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD holds meeting for parents addressing fentanyl poisonings 02:13

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – What may be the biggest threat to the health and safety of children in North Texas brought a lot of parents together Thursday night in Carrollton.

A string of fentanyl poisonings among students, some of them deadly, have elevated concerns about a silent killer that is in our schools.

Parents learned about how widespread the problem is during a meeting Thursday night.

The mother of Angelina Rogers shared the painful details of her daughter's sudden death after taking a pill given to her by another high school student which contained fentanyl.

"She had oxys and she gave one to my daughter," Rogers said. "My daughter took half and never woke up."

The story is becoming all too familiar in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, which addressed a rash of fentanyl poisonings during a regular meeting of the School Health Advisory Council.

The resource officer at R.L. Turner High School offered insight into fake opioid pills called M30 that recently caused the deaths of three students and made others sick.

He now carries Narcan with him to treat opioid overdoses on campus and urged parents to investigate what their kids are doing.

"Open that phone and do everything in your power to have those conversations with your kids," he said.

Carrollton's mayor and police chief insisted that the city will prioritize enforcement of dealers, like the couple suspected of selling the tainted pills to the students who died.

"We do not have enough police officers for every street corner, we do have citizens on just about every street corner so we cannot be successful without you," said Carrollton Police Chief Robert Arrendondo.

Three mothers who all lost adult sons to fentanyl poisonings in the past year were present at the meeting.

They spoke to the room of more than 100 parents who were urged to examine their kids social media accounts and ask them tough questions or face the risk of losing them like Ofie Moreno did.

"I don't think we'll ever find any healing," Moreno said. "We just learn to adjust with life this pain will always be with us."

One of the takeaways from the meeting was, that if nothing else, parents should learn the slang associated with opioids and learn the side effects of fentanyl which takes only a tiny amount kill.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Carrollton, TX
3 people arrested in connection to Carrollton-Farmers Branch fentanyl overdoses
Carrollton, TX1 day ago
Most Popular
Crowley ISD's first Black superintendent breaks down barriers, changes lives
Crowley, TX1 day ago
North Texas mom delivers her 4th baby in a hospital lobby – with the help of a paramedic
Frisco, TX1 day ago
Rockwall names Interim Chief Ed Fowler head of police
Rockwall, TX15 hours ago
Flower Mound police identify Muhammed Khan as suspect in mosque donation theft
Flower Mound, TX12 hours ago
Midlothian ISD exploring 4-day work week to lure new teachers
Midlothian, TX3 days ago
Veterans raise concerns over new Dallas VA Director's appointment
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Southlake Carroll High School evacuated Monday morning due to bomb threat
Southlake, TX3 days ago
Texas university bans woman accused of stabbing date in "revenge" attack
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Dallas students get inspired for the future by learning about the past
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Plano residents concerned about overstuffed mail collection boxes at USPS
Plano, TX2 days ago
Employee of Don Johle's Bike World discovered dead inside the store
Garland, TX11 hours ago
Cupid visits little sweethearts in NICU
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
More North Texans complain about overstuffed USPS collection boxes
Frisco, TX5 hours ago
Supplies for Turkey earthquake survivors stolen from Garland donation site
Garland, TX1 day ago
Suspected burglar kills Arlington father of 6 in driveway
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Little Elm jump rope squad uses double dutch to bridge generational gaps
Little Elm, TX3 days ago
Second Gentleman makes a stop in Dallas for BBYO International Convention
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Four people hospitalized after short police chase in Lake Worth
Lake Worth, TX21 hours ago
Fort Worth leaders have positive outlook on how downtown rebounded from the pandemic
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
DeSoto police searching for man who threatened mosque members
Desoto, TX1 day ago
3 men wanted for murder of Lewisville Pawn Shop owner
Lewisville, TX2 days ago
Surveillance video​ shows suspects tied to Ali Ismail slaying
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Dallas Police report fewer crimes but more victims than last year
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of North Texas until 10 p.m.
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth approves new regulations on short-term rentals
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Violent crime is down in Dallas, but police say there's more work to be done
Dallas, TX4 days ago
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday, strong to severe storms possible
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Restaurants gear up for the Valentine's Day dinner crowd
Dallas, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy