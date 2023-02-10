Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD holds meeting for parents to address fentanyl poisonings

"She had oxys and she gave one to my daughter," Rogers said. "My daughter took half and never woke up."
The story is becoming all too familiar in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, which addressed a rash of fentanyl poisonings during a regular meeting of the School Health Advisory Council.
The resource officer at R.L. Turner High School offered insight into fake opioid pills called M30 that recently caused the deaths of three students and made others sick.
He now carries Narcan with him to treat opioid overdoses on campus and urged parents to investigate what their kids are doing.
"Open that phone and do everything in your power to have those conversations with your kids," he said.
Carrollton's mayor and police chief insisted that the city will prioritize enforcement of dealers, like the couple suspected of selling the tainted pills to the students who died.
"We do not have enough police officers for every street corner, we do have citizens on just about every street corner so we cannot be successful without you," said Carrollton Police Chief Robert Arrendondo.
