Moline, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Geneseo wins WB6 with win at Moline

By Jay Kidwell,

7 days ago

Geneseo 65, Moline 38

Geneseo has clinched the outright Western Big 6 title. It’s the fourth conference championship for the Maple Leafs in four years in the league.

Annie Wirth had 23 points and Danielle Beach added 13.

