Geneseo wins WB6 with win at Moline

Change location
NEWSBREAK CORPORATE
Sign in
By Jay Kidwell,
Geneseo 65, Moline 38
Geneseo has clinched the outright Western Big 6 title. It’s the fourth conference championship for the Maple Leafs in four years in the league.
Annie Wirth had 23 points and Danielle Beach added 13.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0