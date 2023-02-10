Open in App
Carl Junction, MO
See more from this location?
Four States Home Page

A big second half from Carl Junction gets the Lady Bulldogs past Branson

By Tichina Coleman,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I97OZ_0kicaTcq00

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Class 5 top-ranked Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs were at home to host the Branson Pirates.

The Lady Bulldogs took a five point lead at halftime and came alive in the second half to defeat the Pirates 71-56. Carl Junction moves to 22-1 overall and 6-0 in the Central Ozark Conference.

The Lady Bulldogs are back at home to take on the Neosho Wildcats Tuesday, February 14 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
A career night for Winston Dessesow propels Lions to win over Lopers
Joplin, MO4 hours ago
Carl Junction cruises to a 74-31 victory against Neosho
Carl Junction, MO2 days ago
Joplin rolls to 81-64 win over Webb City at home
Joplin, MO2 days ago
MSSU women fall to Nebraska-Kearney in heartbreaker
Joplin, MO4 hours ago
Galena keeps on rolling as they remain undefeated with a win over Riverton
Galena, KS2 days ago
MSSU pours on 20 runs in their win over East Central
Joplin, MO2 days ago
MSSU pulls away in a tough battle from Pitt State in overtime
Joplin, MO5 days ago
Galena Bulldogs holds off Colgan to keep their undefeated season alive
Galena, KS6 days ago
St. Mary’s Colgan wins big against Galena to remain undefeated
Galena, KS6 days ago
Pitt State upsets #21 Missouri Southern to complete the season sweep
Joplin, MO5 days ago
UPDATE: Road reopens after ice forces Highway 59 to close in McDonald County
Noel, MO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy