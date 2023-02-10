A big second half from Carl Junction gets the Lady Bulldogs past Branson

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Class 5 top-ranked Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs were at home to host the Branson Pirates.

The Lady Bulldogs took a five point lead at halftime and came alive in the second half to defeat the Pirates 71-56. Carl Junction moves to 22-1 overall and 6-0 in the Central Ozark Conference.

The Lady Bulldogs are back at home to take on the Neosho Wildcats Tuesday, February 14 at 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.