Boylan Lady Titans finish the regular season strong at Harlem

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Lady Titans will roll into postseason tournament play with a whole lot of momentum. They finished up NIC-10 action Thursday evening by winning big at Harlem 60-36.



Boylan’s record is now 25-5 overall and 15-3 in the NIC-10. Harlem finishes the regular season 21-10, 13-5.



For highlights watch the media player above.

