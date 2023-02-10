Open in App
Machesney Park, IL
Boylan Lady Titans finish the regular season strong at Harlem

By Scott Leber,

7 days ago

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Lady Titans will roll into postseason tournament play with a whole lot of momentum. They finished up NIC-10 action Thursday evening by winning big at Harlem 60-36.

Boylan’s record is now 25-5 overall and 15-3 in the NIC-10. Harlem finishes the regular season 21-10, 13-5.

