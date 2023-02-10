Boylan Lady Titans finish the regular season strong at Harlem

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Lady Titans will roll into postseason tournament play with a whole lot of momentum. They finished up NIC-10 action Thursday evening by winning big at Harlem 60-36. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boylan’s record is now 25-5 overall and 15-3 in the NIC-10. Harlem finishes the regular season 21-10, 13-5.
