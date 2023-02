Buy Now Linganore’s Brennan Considine wrestles Damascus’ Max Trujillo in the 120-pound weight class during the Class 3A West regional duals final at Linganore High School on Thursday. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Four years ago, as a freshman wrestler in Linganore’s varsity lineup, Garhett Dickenson was happy to take on all comers.

“I wrestled some of the best kids in the state and didn’t even know it. I was just going out there and wrestling,” he said. “I may have lost some of them, but it’s whether you have the [guts] to go out and wrestle whoever to try to win.”