Open in App
Randolph, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Parents question safety at Randolph school after teacher's coffee drugged

By Tammy Mutasa,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Znkgv_0kicWRds00

Parents question safety at Randolph school after teacher's coffee drugged 02:04

RANDOLPH - Parents in Randolph confronted school administrators in two meetings after a student allegedly put a drug in a teacher's coffee cup at the Donovan Elementary School. The incident comes after several bullet casings were found just a few weeks ago.

"It's hard for me to send my daughter to school and just try not to think of the worst," said concerned parent Desa Garcia. "It's definitely been concerning and just anxiety provoking with everything and all the new developments that have been happening. With the latest being the poisoning."

"You go in there as a parent and you want to know that your concerns are going to be validated and coming out of it, they definitely are," said concerned parent Joshua Quinn.

We're now learning it was medication pill a 4th grade teacher found in their coffee cup this week. They went to the hospital as a precaution, and now they're back in class.

Just a few weeks ago, several bullet casings were found in the same classroom.

School leaders told parents five kids are behind the incidents, saying in a letter this week, "We realize this has been a challenging month and we appreciate your continued support as we deal with the behaviors and decisions of a few students in one grade."

"There is a huge lack of transparency as far as the school administration, we learned a lot of information today that was never released," said Garcia.

That's the same issue for the Quinns whose daughter is also in 4th grade. They wanted to see better communication and planning for the unpredictable.

"In today's day and age, you can't create a plan, there has to already be a plan in set. It has to be, 'well if this is going to happen then this is what we do,'" said Joshua Quinn.

"It has to be more hypothetical questions because not everything fits in a box," added Brianna Quinn.

News media wasn't allowed inside the meeting. Parents said the students will be suspended for varying timeframes depending on their involvement. Plus, they must get evaluated to see if they're a danger to the school.

Police said because of the students' age-it was a disciplinary issue.

"It was honestly disappointing because we learned that the students are not being expelled, even though they did try and poison a teacher," said Garcia.

Parents are hopeful things will improve in the future, but they're still cautious.

"I can't say I have full confidence right now," said Brianna Quinn. "That needs to be more built trust with the school."

School leaders had no further comment.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Haverhill High Lockdown Ends, Returns to Normal After Officials Call Shooting Threat a Hoax
Haverhill, MA2 days ago
Former Everett superintendent pleads guilty to 2 other indecent assault charges
Everett, MA1 day ago
Cambridge Police will wear body cameras after fatal shooting of college student
Cambridge, MA7 hours ago
Family battles with pharmacy over lifesaving medication for daughter
Boston, MA5 hours ago
Police probing ‘malicious act of vandalism’ at Billerica Memorial High School, superintendent says
Billerica, MA5 days ago
Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Christian
Boston, MA2 days ago
Norwood police search for man who drove elderly woman to bank in scam attempt
Norwood, MA1 day ago
New Hampshire school district bans urinals; students protest
Milford, NH4 days ago
Wrong-Way Andover Driver Gets To New Hampshire Before Arrest: Police
Salem, NH1 day ago
Death of Medford woman found in recycling bin ruled accidental, family does not accept ME’s finding
Medford, MA3 days ago
Parents, students 'devastated' over closing of Saint Joseph Prep School
Boston, MA3 days ago
Changes to school lunches lowered students' average BMI, study shows
Cambridge, MA1 day ago
New Hampshire Supreme Court hears arguments in Pamela Smart case
Derry, NH2 days ago
Framingham Man, 40, Arrested on Drug Distribution Charges
Framingham, MA2 days ago
Car flips into Worcester house; driver taken to hospital
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Boston police officer placed on leave after arrest, three charges in Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
'Loving, warm': Friend remembers Massachusetts woman killed in murder-suicide
Andover, MA3 days ago
Quincy Quarry Pothole Patrol update. Department of Public Works beats the Quarry to the punch?
Quincy, MA2 days ago
Closure of Brockton Hospital puts strain on first responders, patients
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife while in process of divorce
Lexington, MA4 days ago
Watetown Police arrest man who allegedly stole cash from high school hockey players
Watertown, MA2 days ago
Community supports local florist after hundreds of dollars of flowers stolen on Valentine’s Day
Dedham, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts mailboxes robbed ‘once again,’ cops say: How to protect your mail
Arlington, MA2 days ago
Central Mass. company offers special ‘Dump Truck’ for removing ex’s stuff on Valentine’s Day
Fitchburg, MA2 days ago
25 Investigates: Long term motel residents told to vacate for homeless shelter
Concord, MA2 days ago
Lexington man who tossed banana peels on his neighbors’ property pleads guilty to racial harassment
Lexington, MA6 days ago
Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect
Upton, MA4 days ago
Vigil to honor Pete Reed, Wrentham man killed while providing aid in Ukraine
Wrentham, MA1 day ago
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dorchester multifamily home, police say
Boston, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy