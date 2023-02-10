Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KSNT News

Chiefs fans get ‘inked’ up ahead of Super Bowl game

By Regan Porter,

7 days ago

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is known for having a loyal fanbase.

Leading up to Super Bowl LVII, some fans are taking a more permanent approach to show their support by getting “inked” from head to toe in support of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Daniel Galvin walked into Triple Black Tattoo in Blue Springs and came out with a Travis Kelce portrait on the side of his head.

“Coolest thing I’ve ever seen. Like I couldn’t wait to show it off,” he said. “I thought, my mom might even like this one. Every female in town loves Kelce.

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan basically my whole life,” Galvin said. “I’ve watched the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Owner Chris Keegan spent hours on the design. He also did the ink. They said Kelce catching the ball was a no brainer.

“We just wanted it bright and vibrate so there was no mistaking what we were trying to represent, Chiefs nation,” Keegan said.

Two sessions and four hours later, the Travis Kelce masterpiece was finished.

Overt in St. Joseph, Tammy Power got three Chiefs tattoos in one day.

“I’m a big, big fan,” she said.

Power tackled her very own “Chiefs Chick Cave.” Putting up a special wall to honor the late Derrick Thomas.

He was a Chiefs linebacker who died suddenly on Feb. 8, 2000. Power’s favorite player.

“He is the reason I became a Chiefs fan,” she said. “I just loved the way he played. His enthusiasm, his love for the game.”

Thursday marks 23 years since Thomas’ death. A tough day for Power. She got a tattoo to remember him, DT with hearts.

As the Chiefs make another run to the Super Bowl and Power passed her 60th birthday. She wanted to do something special. She also got a “Chiefs Chick” tattoo and quote that says “Home of the Chiefs.”

“Also to go along with it, I have the Roman numeral IV and LIV for the Super Bowl wins,” Power said. “Hopefully I will get to add the Roman numeral LVII to it.

Galvin says this masterpiece is also not complete.

“A few Super Bowl trophies on there at the end,” he said. “A Kelce signature maybe.”

He wanted to get the tattoo done before his wedding. Galvin said if Mahomes and Kelce want to come, they’ll make room on the guest list.

