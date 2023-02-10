Open in App
CBS Boston

Newton Police encourage acts of kindness to older neighbors

By Juli McDonald,

7 days ago

Newton Police encourage acts of kindness to older neighbors 02:12

NEWTON - A cheerful challenge is becoming the talk of the town in neighborhoods across Newton. The police department has invited the public to look for ways to be nice to their older neighbors.

"We're really still not out of that feeling of what we went through during the pandemic. Especially our seniors who are many times already isolated. We want to do this as a positive campaign," said Newton Police Chief John Carmichael.

The Valentine's Week campaign is adorably dubbed "Make a Senior Your Sweetheart." The acts of kindness can be simple, and for a lot of Newton neighbors - this practice is already part of their routines.

Sixth grader Nate Sorrell loves his trips to Trader Joe's, and now finds fun in food shopping for seniors.

"We have a friend who lives around the block and she's in her 90s. She was afraid to go out shopping to Trader Joe's because they don't have a delivery service during the pandemic. I started going grocery shopping for her," the 11-year-old said.

Newton neighbors who are interested in having Nate do their Trader Joe's shopping can reach him at TraderNate0808@gmail.com .

Across the city, other businesses are finding their own sweet ways to show they care.

"We're doing something for seniors on Tuesday. We'll give a free heart cookie away," Frances Khachadourian explained to a customer.

"In my family giving to people that need or want, it's a tradition to give. We're fortunate enough to be able to do that," her father Jean Rene Khachadourian added.

"Ice cream smiles is what we're made of. Everybody loves to eat ice cream and it makes them happy," said Joe Prestejohn who owns Cabot Ice Cream.

The goal may be smiles for seniors, but the givers know it's good for them too.

"To show kindness is a good thing," Frances said.

The police department will also use social media to highlight stories, and issues affecting our seniors. Newton Police hopes this will raise awareness on the safety, well-being and mental health of our older adults.

