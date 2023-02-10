Blount County Schools eyeing 5% teacher raise

The Blount County Board of Education will be considering a 5% raise for teachers in the 2023-24 budget, with an estimated cost of $3.27 million.

Representatives from Blount County Schools administration, members of the Blount County Education Association and school board representatives agreed to the proposal during a Thursday, Feb. 9, meeting of the Collaborative Conferencing Committee.

Teachers raises depend on a school board vote and funding, but if the 5% goes through, coupled with the annual step increase received unless they are at the top of the scale, teachers would see a 6-8% increase.

If approved, the starting pay for a teacher in Blount County Schools with a bachelor’s degree and no experience would rise from $40,818 to $42,865.

Gov. Bill Lee proposed raising the state minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by fall 2027, during his State of the State address this week.

BCS administrators said they would have to raise the base teacher pay by about 5% each year to reach that target.

Blount school board Chairman Robby Kirkland said BCS currently has 108 teachers who earn less than $50,000 a year, out of about 750.

During a discussion of rising costs, including rent in Blount County, one member of the committee said, “It feels like every year we get further and further behind because of the cost of living.”

BCS raised its base pay by 2% for the current school year and 3.6% the year before, along with adjustments in the salary scale, after no raise in 2020-21.

School officials said they need the raises to remain competitive.

School board member Erica Moore talked about the need to balance being fiscally responsible with retaining teachers. “I think our teachers are worth it,” she said in supporting the proposed 5% raise.

“I wish we could do 10,” Kirkland said, but amid concerns about maintaining funding he voted no on the 5% proposal.

“I don’t see how we can improve the school system unless we take this step now,” said Carpenters Elementary School Principal Derrick Crabtree.

Budget pieces

One of the big variables this year will be state funding, with the transition from the Basic Education Program to the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement model for allocating dollars. BCS is still awaiting an estimate of funding from the state.

The $3.27 million cost for the proposed teacher raises doesn’t include any raises for classified staff, such as custodians and cafeteria workers, or administrators. BCS is awaiting the results of a joint study with the Blount County government on pay rates for classified positions.

Blount County Schools also will have to look at the effects of losing federal funding from coronavirus relief packages that amount to about $6 million in recurring costs for items ranging from personnel to software.

In the long term school leaders also are concerned about being able to maintain the payroll if declining enrollment erodes funding.

Longevity bonus

The committee also approved recommending that the school board raise the longevity bonus retiring educators can receive to $10,000. Under the new language approved by the committee, educators would have to notify the district by June 15 if they intend to retire at the end of the following school year.

Only those who have worked for BCS for 30 years — or 10 years if they are age 60 or older — qualify for the bonus, which has been $8,000 since 2016. Typically 10-15 teachers qualify a year, according to school officials.

The bonus not only rewards longtime employees but gives the district plenty of notice to recruit new teachers.

Politics

While school board members generally voiced support for raising teacher pay, Kemp and Kirkland noted that ultimately local funding relies on approval from the Blount County Commission.

They urged educators to flex their political muscle to influence county funding, but a teacher on the committee said it would take parents advocating to keep good teachers.

“We’re all advocates of public schools, so perhaps its time we actually advocate,” said Courtney Whitehead, BCS human resources supervisor.