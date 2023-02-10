Dispute between hospital, county government continued in legal filings

Blount County and Blount Memorial Hospital, Incorporated, continued a dispute over the direction of the hospital in recent legal filings submitted in Blount County Chancery Court.

BMH, Inc., the nonprofit organization that operates the hospital, submitted an amended complaint to the court Jan. 25. In the complaint, BMH asks for a declaration that Blount Memorial, and not Blount County, owns a healthcare facility in the Springbrook neighborhood of Alcoa.

The county filed a response and a counterclaim Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Both parties ask the court to recognize their ownership of hospital assets. BMH requests, among other things, that it be allowed to complete the $22.2 million sale of most of the Springbrook facility.

As well as ownership of BMH assets, the county requests that the court order BMH, Inc. to shift “all property and assets to Blount County, Tennessee or its designee” if the county removes it as the operator of the hospital.

BMH’s amended complaint comes a little over a month after it first sued Blount County and its mayor, Ed Mitchell. It differs from the hospital’s December filings in that BMH has dropped a request for a restraining order against Blount County. It retains a focus on enabling the sale of the Springbrook facility.

The sale would take the form of a leaseback agreement permitting hospital operations at Springbrook to continue for up to 25 years. The hospital’s attempt to sell the facility comes as Blount Memorial seeks to meet operational and debt obligations, BMH leadership have said. One such obligation — payment on a bond debt — is due in spring 2023.

Yet, local officials including Mitchell have responded that the terms of the sale and leaseback agreement, together with the hospital’s multimillion-dollar losses in recent years, represent major, unaddressed concerns. In a November letter to hospital board members, Mitchell wrote that every asset of the hospital belongs to the county.

The amended complaint

Attorney for the hospital John E. Owings references the letter directly, writing in the Jan. 25 complaint that it, and other county actions, led the prospective buyer of the Springbrook property to withdraw. Owings notes that the letter was sent to the BMH board without outreach to hospital CEO Harold Naramore.

“Specifically, Defendants (the county) claim that all of the assets and property of Blount Memorial are owned by the County, thereby causing Blount Memorial to lose a prospective purchaser of its Blount Memorial Springbrook Facility,” the complaint states.

As evidence that the hospital owns the assets titled in BMH’s name, Owings offers, among other support, the minutes of a 2011 meeting during which Mitchell said that the county did not own BMH.

Owings also references the text of agreements made between the hospital and the cities and county for payments from BMH in place of taxes. The agreements read that such payments were made “for real and personal property owned by (Blount Memorial].”

The complaint also reads that Blount County has never previously objected to the sale of a Blount Memorial property.

Through Owings, BMH asks that it be named “sole owner of … all real properties titled solely in the name of Blount Memorial.” The Springbrook facility, the complaint notes, is titled only as a BMH property, and the complaint requests that the hospital be permitted to complete its sale.

Owings writes that the hospital’s need for cash from the Springbrook sale, and its recent losses, stem partially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s answer

In a Feb. 7 filing, attorney for the county Craig Garrett responded to the hospital’s amended complaint and filed a countersuit against BMH.

He writes that the Springbrook sale went forward in violation of state statute, maintains that the county owns the hospital and its assets and asks the court to affirm county ownership of BMH and its components.

Garrett also writes that Mitchell should be removed from the suit. Suing Mitchell in his capacity as mayor is equivalent to suing the county, he adds, which the hospital has already done.

Lack of communication is a theme for both county and hospital. Garrett writes that county officials weren’t informed of “the imminence of their (BMH’s) financial difficulties” ahead of the decision to sell the Springbrook property. The county’s concerns over the hospital and its finances are years older than the pandemic, he argues, and “all efforts at direct contact had been thwarted.”

He also argues that Blount Memorial’s “position in the lawsuit is contrary to their corporate Charter … which sole purpose is leasing, operating and/or maintaining a non-profit hospital in Blount County, Tennessee …”

BMH’s assets can’t be made distinct from BMH, which is owned by the county, he writes. That leaves properties such as the Springbrook facility also under county ownership.

Interfering with the Springbrook sale wasn’t “necessarily” the county’s goal in asserting its ownership, according to Garrett: the sale was already invalid.

He disputes that BMH’s payments to the county in lieu of taxes suggest BMH ownership of its those assets. He adds that the proposed leaseback agreement for Springbrook is an “unfavorable” departure from past sales. Another departure is the hospital’s financial straits.

It posted losses near $40 million last fiscal year.

The county government, he writes, must “exercise all legal rights to preserve the assets of the hospital on behalf of the citizens of Blount County.” And in the past, the countercomplaint continues, BMH has acknowledged its ownership by the county in court.

As there is no written agreement governing the hospital’s operation, “Blount County is free to terminate its relationship with BMH, Inc., if they choose to do so,” the complaint reads.

Litigation could be drawn out. If the county opts to “remove and discharge” BMH, Inc. as the hospital’s operator before the suits end, Blount County’s attorneys have asked the court to facilitate the transfer of BMH’s management and assets to the county.