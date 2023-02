The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded about 2:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of a brush fire on Keener Road in Seymour. A representative of the department said the fire was caused by a falling tree that snapped a pair of power lines, igniting dry brush and leaves on both sides of the road. Firefighters dug around the fire to contain it until the Alcoa Electric Department could cut off power to the lines. The fire was then quickly extinguished. SVFD responded with four vehicles and seven personnel, and was back in service by 3 p.m. There were no injuries. SVFD asks residents to remember never to go near downed power lines.