Prescribed burns to begin in Cades Cove

Fire management personnel will conduct prescribed burns on 925 acres of fields in the Cades Cove area between Monday, Feb. 13 and Friday, March 3. The operations are a cooperation between Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone staff.

Firefighters plan to burn units at Maple Branch, Tipton Oliver and Cemetery Marsh.

According to a release from the National Park Service, wildlife benefit when the plants they depend on for food and cover are rejuvenated using seasonal prescribed fire. The restoration work using prescribed fire takes months of planning and coordination.

“We are fortunate to have assistance from Conservation Legacy wildland firefighters for our spring prescribed fires,” Fire Management Officer Brian Tonihka said in a statement. “Their skilled application of prescribed fire is critical to the health of the natural ecosystem at Cades Cove and the safety of our visitors.”

Last fall, firefighters burned about 250 acres in the Cable House and Sparks units.

Cades Cove Loop Road and historic structures will remain open to visitors during burn operations. Brief delays may occur to ensure public safety. Sparks Lane may be closed, and guests may expect other temporary road closures or traffic control.

Fire managers ask that motorists reduce speed in work zones and refrain from stopping in the roadways. Motorists who encounter smoke should roll up their windows and turn on their headlights.