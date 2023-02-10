Check it out at the Blount County Public Library

Happy February, Blount County! Though February is known for Valentine’s Day, it is also host to another major holiday, at least in library land: National Love Your Library Month!

This tradition started in Australia in 2006, and quickly became an international celebration. Love Your Library month is devoted to those who love libraries and every aspect of them. While book lovers may come to mind, you don’t necessarily have to be a book lover to be a library lover. Throughout the years, beginning sometime around 668 BCE, libraries have evolved from being just houses of books. While we do have a ton of books (around 169,000 to be precise) we also have DVDs, magazines, newspapers, a local history collection, a seed library, a cafe, concerts, programming and much, much more.

I love our library not just as a staff member but as a patron. BCPL is the library of my childhood, and I have countless memories of reading on the lily pads in the children’s section and perusing the YA shelves with a strawberry smoothie from The Bookmark Cafe in hand. I have now moved on to coffee as my accessory for perusing the shelves, but the deep-rooted library love is still there.

We here at BCPL definitely love the library and we love our patrons too. If you want to show your love for the library this month, we think the best way is to just use your library. Come check out a book from our collection, one that’s new to you or an old favorite, your choice. Grab a cup of coffee and peruse our local history collection. You don’t even have to come into the library to show your love and appreciation: just make use of one of our countless online resources.

If you do count yourself as a book lover, you can celebrate the month by reading about libraries! Here are some recommendations of lovely library reads:

• The Library Book by Susan Orlean (027.4794 ORL)

• The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict (FIC BENEDICT MAR)

• The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson (FIC RICHARDSON KIM)

• Library: An Unquiet History by Matthew Battles (027.009 BAT)

• The Last Chance Library by Freya Sampson (LARGE PRINT FIC SAMPSON FRE)

Whether you pick up one of these reads or a personal favorite, we hope that you celebrate the month of love with a little bit for your library.