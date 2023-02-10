Blount County Schools closed Friday and Monday, Feb. 10 and 13, because of illness

Blount County Schools announced that it will be closed today, Feb. 10, and Monday, Feb. 13, because of "illness and related staffing issues."

BCS had not provided details by press time about the absence and substitute fill rates.

Alcoa City Schools was closed Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6-7, because of teacher illness levels, with 14 unfilled absences last Friday, Feb. 3.

Director Becky Stone told the newspaper Thursday, Feb. 9, that the days off definitely helped "for morale and rest, but we still have lots of sickness and unfilled absences." There were seven unfilled Thursday.

Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead responded that the district was "still okay."