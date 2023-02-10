5th Freedom Fund Gala to be held Feb. 21

The fifth Freedom Fund Gala, hosted jointly by the Alcoa-Blount County NAACP and Dorothy Mitchell Kincaid Beloved Community Outreach Foundation, will be held Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Airport Hilton in Alcoa.

Alcoa Mayor Tanya Martin will deliver the keynote address. Tickets are being sold singly for $50 and for tables at $500.

A press release states that event proceeds will be used for outreach and the local NAACP scholarship fund. The two 2023 recipients of the $1,500 Freedom Fund scholarship will be announced at the gala. Those interested in attending may inquire about tickets by calling 865-335-7527. or sending an email to alcoablountnaacp@gmail.com.

Checks for tickets can be made to Alcoa-Blount County NAACP and sent to P.O. Box 6347, Maryville, TN 37802-6347.