Tulsa Doctor Devastated After Family Members Killed In Turkey Earthquake

7 days ago
A doctor in Tulsa is from Turkey and is desperately worried about her friends and family back home.

Dr. Mehtap Yurt said this week has been filled with heartbreak and devastation.

Dr. Yurt said after the earthquake, some of her extended family members were killed and her sister was in a shelter for days.

"I never seen in my life apartments and houses collapsing like that. It's like when you see it in the movies. It feels like that," said Dr. Yurt.

Dr. Yurt has been living in the United States for 20 years now but she will forever call Turkey home. And right now, she's watching her home go through its deadliest disaster.

“I love my people. And it breaks my heart knowing what they are going through," said Dr. Yurt.

That disaster has touched her own family.

"Entire 5 people. 13 years old child. 9 years old child. 5 years old child and parents together. They died," said Dr. Yurt.

Dr. Yurt is a healer and its her job to saves lives, but right now she feels guilty, because she can't go home to be with her people.

"Do I have a right to eat dinner? Do I have a right to go sleep in a warm room while they are fighting for their life under the ground?" asked Dr Yurt.

She's been sending money to help Turkish people get access to things water, food, shelter, blankets, and emergency medicine.

As more people are found dead, teams are working to rescue those still alive in the rubble.

"I'm just still in shock and….I just need everybody's prayer," said Dr. Yurt.

Dr. Yurt said right now Turkey and Syria need unity and unconditional support.

"The whole world needs to love each other. And help each other. Nothing is it worth it other than love," said Dr. Yurt.

She said Turkey will need support long after the earthquake as they work to rebuild once again.

