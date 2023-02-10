Open in App
Madisonville, KY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Motorist drinks beer during traffic stop, Kentucky police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

7 days ago
A Kentucky man is accused of drinking beer during a traffic stop earlier this week, authorities said.

Jordan Blake Craig, 25, of Madisonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with driving under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, speeding, no registration plates, and failure to keep insurance, according to Hopkins County Jail online records.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers observed a speeding vehicle shortly after 1 a.m. CST on Tuesday, WFIE-TV reported.

Officers said the vehicle reached speeds of up to 82 mph before it was pulled over.

According to police, they could smell alcohol and observed and an open can of beer in the console, the television station reported. Police said there were more open cans inside the vehicle.

When Craig was asked to provide proof of insurance, he allegedly told officers it was “something he was working on,” police said.

When an officer returned to his patrol car to run Craig’s license, he reportedly said he could see the man take a drink out of the beer can, WFIE reported.

Police said that Craig failed field sobriety tests and allegedly told an officer that he forgot how to count, according to the television station.

Craig was booked into the Hopkins County Jail and bail was set at $2,000, online records show.

He will appear in court on Wednesday, according to online records.

