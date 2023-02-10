Michigan Football & Jim Harbaugh, New Coaches/Staff, Juwan Howard & Basketball, NCAA Tournament

Michigan football is gearing up for spring ball while the U-M hoopers are pushing hard to become tournament worthy.

We're in the thick of the offseason when it comes to college football but things are still happening around Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh is back for good, for now, and he's made a few new hires that appear to have improved his already stellar staff. The 2023 recruiting class is now all set and several of those guys are already in Ann Arbor as Wolverines. All of that provides a little bit of excitement as spring football is just a handful of days away, with the spring game scheduled for April 1.

On the hardwood, Michigan has now won three games in a row with plenty of quad 1 opportunities coming up, staring with a home game against Indiana on Saturday. Nobody has U-M in the tournament right now, but these final seven regular season games of the year are just what the Wolverines need to bolster the resume in a hurry. Juwan Howard's seat isn't warm yet, but a heating coil is installed.