Tulsa and Creek County students showcase talent at regional science fair

Nearly 75 students from Tulsa and Creek Counties took center stage at the Tulsa Regional Science Fair Thursday.

The fair was hosted by the Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance and the University of Tulsa (TU). The science fair featured students from 7th grade through 12th grade from public, private and home schools.

The science fair offered students a chance to present research to STEM professionals and community volunteers for feedback and prizes.

One student, Charlie Edwards, shared his innovative idea with FOX23.

“We discovered a problem within our very own community, it is loud talking,” Charlie said.

“It’s a problem where some people just can’t exactly know that they are talking too loudly. So we created what we call ... The Librarian.”

As a grand prize, students with the top two research projects will receive funding for an all-expense-paid trip to Anaheim, Calif. to attend the International Science and Engineering Fair this May.







