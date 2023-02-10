Open in App
KRQE News 13

Hundreds of migrants show up at border after rumors of U.S. sending buses to Canada

By Shelby Kapp,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIWkT_0kicLcea00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Hundreds of migrants showed up at the U.S. Mexico border near Yarbrough on Wednesday night into Thursday. This as rumors spread that buses would take the migrants to Canada.

Border Patrol El Paso sector says in a period of a couple of hours more than 500 showed up and then more throughout the morning. On Thursday, migrants in Juarez could be seen running to the U.S.-Mexico border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CInJj_0kicLcea00
Migrants running to the border

“They are being informed that we are busing them or putting them in buses and transporting them to Canada and it’s completely false our immigration policy has not changed, coming into the country between the ports of entry is completely illegal and you will be processed accordingly,” said Orlando Marrero-Rubio a spokesperson for the Border Patrol, El Paso Sector.

Many of the migrants are from Venezuela, a country still subject to Title 42 expulsion. Venezuelans wanting to seek asylum are now supposed to do so through the CBP One app.

However, rumors about buses to Canada spread fast.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7Esp_0kicLcea00
    Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol – El Paso Sector
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amEGj_0kicLcea00
    Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol – El Paso Sector
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybcDR_0kicLcea00
    Courtesy: U.S. Border Patrol – El Paso Sector

“They played with our feelings because they gave us hope that they were letting us in that they told us to go to gate 36 and they will process us there,” said a migrant heading to gate 36 on the Mexican side of the border.

Border Patrol says the information is coming from criminal organizations.

“That type of misinformation comes from the criminal organizations where they take advantage of migrants just use them for financial gain,” said Marrero-Rubio.

While many of the migrants are from Venezuela, Border Patrol says there are also people from Nicaragua, Colombia, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru and El Salvador.

Nationalities subject to Title 42 include: Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Haiti.

Border Patrol says migrants who cannot be expelled under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to stay in the United States will be removed under Title 8.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

