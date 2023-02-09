ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Anglers Are Still Leaving Disgusting Messes on Minnesota Lakes

Ice fishing is big on many lakes in Minnesota during the winter but some anglers apparently need a reminder on some basic behavior-- like cleaning up after yourself!. What is with some people? That's the question lake owners and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking right now as they deal with the mess left behind by some ice fishers up north.
Minnesota May Require Medical and Dental Price Comparisons for Patients

(St. Paul, MN) — Patients would be given prices up front for medical and dental treatment options, if a bill being considered at the Minnesota State Capitol is approved. Another proposal would require drug manufacturers to report drug prices. Both of the bills call for transparency in pricing, and would create tools that would allow patients to compare prices.
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country

There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
Small adult daycare providers accuse DHS of treating them like criminals

Immigrant operators of small adult daycare and assisted living centers — many owned by immigrants and people of color — accused the state Department of Human Services of targeting them with onerous new licensing regulations during a recent Senate committee hearing. The post Small adult daycare providers accuse DHS of treating them like criminals  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota weather: A sunny Monday with highs in the 40s

(FOX 9) - Plenty of sun and highs in the 40s on Monday throughout the state. A storm coming in from the desert Southwest will pick up some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and roll into Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. This should bring plenty of rain to the area, and could turn to snow as the temps cool.
Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans

The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
Homestead affidavit cards mailed out

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County property owners will be receiving homestead affidavit cards in the mail shortly. According to St. Louis County officials, approximately 12,000 cards were sent out within the past few days. The Assessor’s Department has two important messages for anyone who receives these...
Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator

(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
Lead Concerns: State wants to test children of ammunition plant employees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health is urging employees of the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested for lead exposure. According to officials, four children recently were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood due to exposure to lead...
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

