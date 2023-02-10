State to build training center to help keep classrooms safe

The state Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools is launching an onsite training center later this month that will provide a host of crisis prevention training.

ALSO READ: CMS students reflect on school safety ahead of community panel

Initially, it will be located at the Department of Public Safety’s Samarcand Training Academy in Moore County.

A building was renovated to include two classrooms, two offices, and seven cubicles.

All school staff is invited to attend classes there.

They’ll even have a mock school bus on-site to train drivers.

The training will cover all types of school safety issues, including first-aid training, active-shooter drills and scenarios, incident de-escalation, and reunification training.

“The key to school safety is training,” said Karen Fairley, with the NCDPI Center for Safer Schools, “Training in the areas of physical training, mental health training, the ability to identify when there are concerns. We’re doing threat assessment training.”

The training programs will shift to a permanent location in the summer of 2024.

It will be a 114-acre site in Montgomery County that used to be a high school.

Channel 9 education reporter Jonathan Lowe reached out to several school districts in our area to see if they are making plans to send any staff to that training facility.

Union County Public Schools and Cabarrus County schools responded.

Officials from both districts said they are waiting for guidance from the DPI on how staff members can participate.

VIDEO: CMS gets $2.8M grant to bolster safety in schools