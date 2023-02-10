COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wranglers start a new streak

Starting a new streak

SNYDER The Odessa College men’s basketball team earned an easy 94-66 victory against Western Texas College on Thursday at the Coliseum.

Darrell Armstrong Jr. and Khalil Haywood each scored 17 points to lead the Wranglers.

Anthony Marshall and Marcus Banks both added 11 points and Brandon Maclin finished with 10 for Odessa College.

The victory improved the Wranglers to 22-2 overall and 9-1 in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play.

Odessa College rebounded following a loss Monday at Clarendon College that snapped a 20-game winning streak, along with halting a 32-game conference winning streak dating back to February, 2021.

Ahmad Robinson and Kobe Reed both scored 15 points for the Westerners (9-16, 2-9), with Mason McBride adding 12 points and Nikola Sinik 11 in the loss.

Tough loss

WICHITA FALLS Midwestern State took control of the game with less than four minutes remaining to play and was able to hold off UTPB, 65-59, in Lone Star Conference men’s basketball play Thursday at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

UTPB’s D’mari Wiltz hit a a jump shot to tie the game, 54-54, with 3:23 remaining to play.

Derrick Ogechi answered for the Mustangs, his 3-pointer giving his team a lead it wouldn’t surrender.

The Falcons tried, however, with Daniel Moody’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining closing the deficit to two points (61-59).

Pierre Sanders then sealed the victory with four free throws in the final 22 seconds for the final margin.

Sanders scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Mustangs (10-13 overall, 8-10 Lone Star), with Ogechi finishing with 13 and Luke Hamilton 12 in the victory.

Jalen King and DaJuan Jones each had 17 points for the Falcons (11-16, 5-13), with Max Warren adding 10 to the losing effort.

King finished with a game-high 16 rebounds.