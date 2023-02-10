Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Planning and Zoning commission -- at its meeting on Thursday -- approved a permit that could allow a local distillery to add a bar.

Six-Mile Ordinary Distillery on Fay Street is looking to add the bar. The commission approved the permit in an 8-1 vote.

An expansion would require a new crosswalk and sidewalk. One commission member voiced concerns the bar will not be able to handle the traffic that could come from an expansion.

The Columbia City Council gets the final say on the project at a later date.

