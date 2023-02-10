Open in App
Columbia, MO
See more from this location?
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery

By ABC 17 News Team,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dz7jh_0kicHjgp00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Planning and Zoning commission -- at its meeting on Thursday -- approved a permit that could allow a local distillery to add a bar.

Six-Mile Ordinary Distillery on Fay Street is looking to add the bar. The commission approved the permit in an 8-1 vote.

An expansion would require a new crosswalk and sidewalk. One commission member voiced concerns the bar will not be able to handle the traffic that could come from an expansion.

The Columbia City Council gets the final say on the project at a later date.

The post Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbia, MO
Columbia City Council lacks residency requirements while Jefferson City debates their removal
Columbia, MO10 hours ago
Proposed drive-thru coffee shop asks Columbia’s Board of Adjustment to review plan
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Emergency workers test out hazardous materials response in Jefferson City
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular
JC Public Works announces street closure
Jefferson City, MO12 hours ago
Cities such as Columbia, Jefferson City studying uses for recreational marijuana taxes
Jefferson City, MO3 days ago
Public Transit Advisory Committee to discuss JEFFTRAN changes
Jefferson City, MO6 days ago
Columbia Public Schools board member Katherine Sasser walks out of meeting
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Rollover crash blocks part of busy Columbia intersection
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Vehicle catches fire at Gerbes gas pump
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Columbia Board of Education member leaves meeting, citing slew of legislation
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Mexico Public Safety: Woman drives car into Scooter’s Coffee
Mexico, MO3 days ago
Multiple schools announce snow days for Friday
Columbia, MO6 hours ago
Missouri lawmakers again take up transgender issues as legislation impacts Columbia schools
Columbia, MO2 days ago
MU releases job satisfaction survey results; strengths include employee interactions with each other
Columbia, MO7 hours ago
Jefferson City School District announces new South Elementary principal
Jefferson City, MO3 days ago
Black market remains after Missouri marijuana legalization
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Appeals court sides with student who was made to cut his hair, case goes back to Cole County
Jefferson City, MO2 days ago
Jeff City Man Injured When Deer Travels Through Windshield
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
MU Health Care to host a safety course for older drivers
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Man charged after allegedly ransacking Rock Quarry Center
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Four Arrested After Miller County Search Uncovers Stolen Property, Drugs
Brumley, MO3 days ago
Audrain County Sheriff’s Office: Woman ‘unintentionally’ shot in home
Vandalia, MO2 days ago
Mexico Public Safety asks for help looking for missing man
Mexico, MO5 days ago
Boone County drug deal leads to serious injuries for one man
Columbia, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy