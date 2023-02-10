Open in App
Nets' Cam Thomas apologizes for use of anti-gay phrase postgame

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVvWb_0kicHUOo00

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas apologized Thursday night for using an anti-gay phrase following the team's 116-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls in New York.

Thomas was interviewed by TNT on the court alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie . Two days earlier, Dinwiddie had joked with the media in the wake of the Kyrie Irving trade with the Dallas Mavericks that while the Nets may not have acquired the most talented players in the deal -- which included Dorian Finney-Smith going to Brooklyn -- they did get the "the best-looking."

"And the Nets needed some help in that department," he said.

Asked by TNT about Dinwiddie's comment, Thomas said postgame Thursday night: "We already had good-looking guys, no homo."

Thomas later took to social media to apologize for the remark.

"I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the postgame interview," he said. "I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love."

