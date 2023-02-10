Open in App
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to long ‘overdue’ Hall of Fame announcement

By Michael Dixon,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IY6Fx_0kicHTW500

While he never won or even reached a Super Bowl as a head coach, Don Coryell has long been viewed as one of the greatest, most innovative coaches in NFL history. He’s also been seen as one of the greatest omissions in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But that is no longer the case.

During the NFL Honors broadcast on Thursday night, the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced. Coryell , who passed away in 2010, was one of the honorees. He was represented by his daughter, Mindy.

Coryell coached the then-St. Louis Cardinals from 1973-1977. He led them to NFC East Championships in 1974 and 1975 and had an overall record of 42-27-1. In 1978, he became coach of the then- San Diego Chargers , compiling a 69-56 record. The Chargers reached the playoffs every year from 1979-1982, winning three consecutive AFC West titles in 1979-81. San Diego reached the AFC Championship Game in 1980 and 1981, losing to the Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

Before joining the Cardinals, Coryell was the head football coach at San Diego State University. While there, his assistants included future Hall of Fame coaches, Joe Gibbs and John Madden . Madden was one of the people to eulogize Coryell after he passed away. He started his eulogy by detailing that he, along with fellow eulogizers Gibbs and Dan Fouts, were all in the Hall of Fame because of Coryell before saying , “there’s something missing.”

Both of Coryell’s franchises — now the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers — honored him after the announcement.

The Chargers also posted a video, detailing Corryell’s offensive innovations.

Football fans honored the newest Hall of Fame coach shortly after the announcement came in.

[Los Angeles Chargers on Twitter , San Diego State University on YouTube ]

The post NFL world reacts to long ‘overdue’ Hall of Fame announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Rihanna blamed for Super Bowl snafu
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Raiders Projected To Sign Intriguing Free Agent Quarterback
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case Takes New Turn
Phoenix, AZ8 hours ago
Tom Brady reacts to Aaron Rodgers retirement reports
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
NFL world reacts to terrible Vikings news
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL world reacts to Eric Bieniemy update
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Andy Reid clarifies retirement confusion
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
LOOK: CFB world reacts to Tommy Tuberville’s Patrick Mahomes lie
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
NFL world reacts to huge Ravens news
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Seahawks lose longtime coach to Buccaneers
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Deion Sanders reveals “dumbest” purchase at Florida State
Tallahassee, FL16 hours ago
Eagles star shares stunning confession
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Buccaneers reportedly have Tom Brady replacement target
Tampa, FL10 hours ago
Teammate reveals embarrassing Patrick Mahomes superstition
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Bengals star reacts to huge announcement
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Urban Meyer shares surprising Stetson Bennett opinion
Athens, GA1 day ago
Giants legend blasts Aaron Rodgers for petty behavior
Green Bay, WI18 hours ago
Chiefs DC gets honest about coaching snub
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes has bold message for Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
NFL world reacts to Eagles star’s classy comments
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Nick Saban adds former NFL head coach to Alabama staff
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
First Black Alabama football player retires from coaching
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Todd McShay reveals bold Bryce Young prediction
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy