NFL world reacts to long ‘overdue’ Hall of Fame announcement

While he never won or even reached a Super Bowl as a head coach, Don Coryell has long been viewed as one of the greatest, most innovative coaches in NFL history. He’s also been seen as one of the greatest omissions in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But that is no longer the case.

During the NFL Honors broadcast on Thursday night, the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced. Coryell , who passed away in 2010, was one of the honorees. He was represented by his daughter, Mindy.

Coryell coached the then-St. Louis Cardinals from 1973-1977. He led them to NFC East Championships in 1974 and 1975 and had an overall record of 42-27-1. In 1978, he became coach of the then- San Diego Chargers , compiling a 69-56 record. The Chargers reached the playoffs every year from 1979-1982, winning three consecutive AFC West titles in 1979-81. San Diego reached the AFC Championship Game in 1980 and 1981, losing to the Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

Before joining the Cardinals, Coryell was the head football coach at San Diego State University. While there, his assistants included future Hall of Fame coaches, Joe Gibbs and John Madden . Madden was one of the people to eulogize Coryell after he passed away. He started his eulogy by detailing that he, along with fellow eulogizers Gibbs and Dan Fouts, were all in the Hall of Fame because of Coryell before saying , “there’s something missing.”

Both of Coryell’s franchises — now the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers — honored him after the announcement.

The Chargers also posted a video, detailing Corryell’s offensive innovations.

Football fans honored the newest Hall of Fame coach shortly after the announcement came in.

