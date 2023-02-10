Open in App
Kenosha, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

Kenosha basketball player scores 1,000th point, makes history

By Taylor Lumpkin,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKH59_0kicHRkd00

Seventeen-year-old Samuel Jennings Jr. has loved the game of basketball for as long as he can remember.

"Ever since I was a little kid, probably like two or three years old, I always had a ball in my hand," said Jennings.

Watching him on the basketball court now, he plays with confidence and drive. But two years ago, it was a completely different story.

"​Everyone was saying I was bad at basketball, I was never that good," he said.

During his sophomore year at Christian Life School, Jennings weighed 310 pounds. He says his weight not only affected his ability to play basketball, but it took a toll on his mental health.

"​Looking at myself in the mirror back then I used to hate myself," he shared.

Determined to make a change, Jennings spent the next two years sharpening his ball-playing skills and getting into shape.

"​I was so dedicated. I would wake up at four in the morning, go to the gym by myself, I would go and run hills with my trainer, and then I would go right back to the gym," he said.

Now 115 pounds lighter, Jennings was not only healthier, but his talent for playing basketball grew. He went from averaging a dozen or fewer points a game to 20 to 30 points.

"​The sky is the limit for him. I believed in him. I saw it, I saw the talent," said head basketball coach Duke Montgomery.

After achieving his first goal of losing weight, Jennings had one final goal he wanted to complete before he graduates this year from Christian Life, which is made up of primarily white students... To become the school's first Black student-athlete to score their 1,000th career point.

On Feb. 3 during a game against Lake Country Lutheran, Jennings did just that.

"I'm grateful I hit it, like all blessings to God," said Jennings. "There's a lot of stuff I thought I couldn't do but it's slowly happening. Sorry, I'm starting to get choked up here."

Now, he wants to serve as an example for other Black kids to know that they too can achieve great things.

"​Every Black kid has worth. Don't get down on yourself, stay positive," said Jennings. "There may be people in the background talking about you but you just got to keep going."

Jennings says after graduating this year, he hopes to one day make it to the NBA and give back to his family, his school, and the community he grew up in.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kenosha, WI
Snow should end by midnight in Southeast Wisconsin ahead of cold Friday
Racine, WI22 hours ago
Most Popular
Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Bulls game with wrist sprain
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Racine duo prepares to swim to state championship
Racine, WI1 day ago
Giannis sets assists mark, hurts wrist; Bucks beat Bulls
Milwaukee, WI8 hours ago
From the bowling lane to memory lane: Remembering Earlene Fuller
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks launch 'Bucks in Six' brand
Milwaukee, WI15 hours ago
KK Arnold honored with McDonald's jersey
Germantown, WI2 days ago
Arrowhead High School responds to concerns involving camera, visiting students
Waukesha, WI2 days ago
Burnes stung by Brewers' words in salary arbitration loss
Milwaukee, WI12 hours ago
Milwaukee figure skater says anyone can get into the sport
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Richfield's Josh Bilicki ready for NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona
Richfield, WI2 days ago
Corbin Burnes and Brady Singer go to salary arbitration
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Black History Month: Lifelong best friends give back to Milwaukee community
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Cedarburg Winter Festival, Slice of Ice
Milwaukee, WI20 hours ago
The story behind the iconic bronze Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Watch funeral service for fallen officer Peter Jerving
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Winter storm pileups: Freeway closures in Racine, Ozaukee & Dodge counties
Milwaukee, WI15 hours ago
Meet the District 1 candidates running for Milwaukee Common Council
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee man dead after running into street, struck by 3 different drivers
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Western States honors fallen officer with memorial stone
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Dining in a snowstorm: Café Benelux offers heated domes
Milwaukee, WI8 hours ago
We're Open: Dawg City serving 19 different styles of hotdogs
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
South Milwaukee residents clean up as city gets slammed with snow
South Milwaukee, WI5 hours ago
Arrests made after fight between students, a parent at Wauwatosa East
Wauwatosa, WI1 day ago
Snow day excitement coming earlier for kids in our area
Waukesha, WI9 hours ago
Oriental Theatre placed on National Register of Historic Places
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Daddy Daughter Dance to return after two-year hiatus in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI12 hours ago
Remembering Officer Jerving: Community holds procession, funeral
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
US Marshals arrest 114 fugitives in Milwaukee during Operation North Star II
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy