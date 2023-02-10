Prep Basketball Roundup: Greater Beckley, Midland Trail, PikeView and Seneca Trail grab wins Thursday

Greater Beckley Christian 81, Grace Christian 65

John Rose scored a game-high 31 points and Aaron Hall added 19 points to lead Greater Beckley Christian past Grace Christian 81-65.

Kash Hendrix and Averyk Woodson added 12 points apiece for the Crusaders who hosts Montcalm Friday.

Johnathan Holderby scored 26 for Grace Christian, while David Wiebe added 13 and Caleb Romans scored 12.

GC: 17 13 14 18 – 65

GBC: 14 24 19 24 – 81

Grace Christian

Luke Tanner 9, Caleb Romans 12, David Wiebe 13, Jonathan Holderby 26, Brady Johnston 5. Totals: 23 9-13 65.

Greater Beckley Christian

John Rose 31, Aaron Hall 19, Reece Patterson 2, Kash Hendrix 12, Hunter Laxton 2, Averyk Woodson 12, Landon Rose 3. Totals: 28 17-21 81.

Midland Trail 70, Clay County 43

Clay – Midland Trail led by 16 points after one quarter and breezed past Clay County 70-43 Thursday.

Matt Light led the Patriots with 18 points and T.C. Perry scored 11. Eli Campbell added 10 points and Cody Harrell chipped in nine points.

Trenton Gibson led the Panthers with 14 points and Ayden Brown added 13.

Midland Trail travels to River View Friday.

MT: 26 8 28 8 – 70

CC: 10 7 10 16 – 43

Midland Trail

Eli Campbell 10, Matt Light 18, Cody Harrell 9, Jaden Gladwell 6, T.C. Perry 11, Justin Cooper 6, Landon Syner 4, Jackson Young 2, Matthew Elswick 4. Totals: 29 7-9 70.

Clay County

Trenton Gibson 14, Ayden Brown 13, Mason Sears 3, Cody Adkins 8, Jakoby Nichols 5. Totals: 18 1-3 43.

PikeView 65, Nicholas County 54

Gardner – PikeView led 42-20 at the break and held on to defeat Nicholas County 65-54 Thursday night.

David Thomas led all scorers for the Panthers (8-10) with 17, while Nathan Riffe scored 15 and Braedon Harvey added 14.

Bryar Bailes paced the Grizzlies (9-8) with 13 points followed by Cole Brown with 12 and Ethan Collins with 10.

PikeView hosts Oak Hill Friday. Nicholas County travels to Braxton County Wednesday.

NC: 9 11 14 20 – 54

PV: 18 24 8 15 – 65

Nicholas County

Cole Brown 12, Bryar Bailes 13, Trey Stump 2, Ethan Collins 10, Gage Groggs 2, Isaiah Miner 8, Jaxson Morriston 1, Austin Altizer 6. Totals: 20 11-16 54.

PikeView

Peyton Green 6, Drew Damewood 7, Nathan Riffe 15, Braedon Harvey 14, Brett Samosky 6, David Thomas 17. Totals: 20 21-33 65.

Seneca Trail Christian 62, Beth Haven Christian 31

Logan – Seneca Trail Christian led 35-11 at halftime and doubled-up Beth Haven Christian 62-31 Thursday.

Lantry McClung led Seneca Trail with a game-high 22 points and Braden Terry followed closely with 19 points. Gavin Payne added nine.

Kevin Wells had 13 for Beth Haven and Chris Cook scored nine.

STC: 11 21 14 16 – 62

BHC: 3 8 14 6 – 31

Seneca Trail Christian

Peyton Banton 5, Braden Terry 19, Gavin Payne 9, Lantry McClung 22, Xander Close 7.

Beth Haven

Briar Harvey 6, Kevin Wells 13, Chris Cook 9, Kayden Vanhook 2, Jacob Deer 1.