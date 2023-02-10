Open in App
Kern County, CA
KGET

Dry conditions prevail, fog advisory in effect in Kern

By Candy Cáceres,

7 days ago

Dry conditions along with increasing clouds will continue into Friday across Kern County. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday morning.

A weak low-pressure system will enter the area on Saturday, leading to slight rain chances for the San Joaquin Valley, as well as slight snow chances for the Sierra Nevada mountains.

This has the potential to affect the I-5 and Highway 58 passes, where the snow levels could drop below 4000ft.

The air quality will be moderate with an AQI of 95.

Temperatures will drop to 54 degrees Saturday before we dry out just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

