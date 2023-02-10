Open in App
Billings, MT
See more from this location?
Q2 News

Billings gym helping Parkinson's patients cope

By Russ Riesinger,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0op8nr_0kicEOjz00

It’s a baffling disease that comes in different degrees and forms, often making the things most take for granted much more difficult to do.

“I noticed my left side started moving slower and coordination wasn’t as good. Ruined my golf game,” says Billings orthodontist Buddy Kastrop, who found out that the reason was Parkinson’s Disease.

Kastrop is one of about two dozen people who take part in the Rock Steady Boxing Program at Rock Solid Martial Arts in Billings on Monday and Wednesday afternoons.

It’s a program aimed at helping people with Parkinson’s stay strong and live a better quality of life.

Former Yellowstone County District Judge Gregory Todd began to notice one of the most common symptoms, shortly before he retired from the bench.

“When I was holding papers it would kind of rattle. It was obvious that that tremor was affecting me holding them, and so that prompted going to a neurologist and verifying it,” he says.

The culprit: Parkinson’s Disease.

“This tends to at least slow down the advance of symptoms of the Parkinson’s as well as just a general feeling of fitness and well-being,” says Todd.

Approximately 90,000 people are diagnosed each Parkinson’s each year in the United States, but in this class, they are doing everything they can to fend it off.

And that means throwing a few punches.

Jonathan Waterfall is the owner of Rock Solid Martial Arts and instructor of the class. He says he jumped on the opportunity after a Parkinson’s support group approached him a few years ago.

“It can help building that muscle. Firing those neurons can really help with the Parkinson’s symptoms,” he says.

Parkinson’s has no cure. It’s a progressive disease where symptoms most often get worse over time, but studies have shown that moderate to high intensity exercise can slow the progression.

“It’s a lifesaver. I’m able to move and have more flexibility,” says Clyde Bennett, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about 10 years ago.

“I think it is really a great thing. The one thing they have found with exercise is it is the one thing that can slow the progression of the disease, and in addition to that it is just a great community here,” says Karen Sanford Gall.

Along with boxing—and other physical exercises—this group also works on their balance and how to handle a fall—something than can be an issue for people with Parkinson’s.

“They are fighting for a better quality of life. Whether it be to get down and play with their grandkids, “says Waterfall.

There is also that common bond that those in the class share—which makes it easier to punch back at Parkinson’s.

“It’s fun and there’s the social part of the whole thing. We are all in the same boat—just at different stages,” says Bennett.

The class meets every Monday and Wednesday afternoon. If you would like more information on the program, you can contact Rock Solid Martial Arts at 406-670-0148.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Billings, MT
Wyoming man grateful for robotic heart surgery
Billings, MT7 hours ago
Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund raising money for Billings Fire Fighters
Billings, MT8 hours ago
Billings Clinic and Logan Health CEOs discuss upcoming merger
Billings, MT1 day ago
Most Popular
Billings therapist highlights benefits of play
Billings, MT7 days ago
Red Lodge restaurant handles adversity, receives national recognition
Red Lodge, MT8 hours ago
Elevating Black Voices: D’Vaughn Hayes on TEDx Billings, volunteer work
Billings, MT4 days ago
Residential diversity key to community in Billings' largest current subdivision
Billings, MT1 day ago
4 Billings school districts study building high school
Billings, MT1 day ago
'Neat little house': Stranger builds Fromberg man new home after flooding
Fromberg, MT8 hours ago
Real estate experts forecast grim housing future in Montana
Billings, MT1 day ago
Laurel teen follows father's footsteps in firefighting
Laurel, MT4 days ago
Billings Public Schools activities director Mark Wahl retiring after school year
Billings, MT2 days ago
New restaurant Spitz opening in downtown Billings
Billings, MT8 hours ago
'One Class at a Time' recognizes 1st grade teacher at Newman Elementary
Billings, MT6 days ago
Look inside: New Billings West End Albertsons set to open Saturday
Billings, MT1 day ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, cooler through Thursday; turning Warmer Friday
Billings, MT2 days ago
Yellowstone County plans to upgrade security cameras
Billings, MT2 days ago
Billings church with missionaries in Turkey devastated by earthquake news
Billings, MT7 days ago
Man killed crossing Billings railroad tracks
Billings, MT2 days ago
$250K bond set for alleged Billings nightclub shooter
Billings, MT2 days ago
Video: Mail carrier appears to spray dog with mace in Billings
Billings, MT7 days ago
'Justice for Beau' protest demands action after shooting at America's Wild West
Billings, MT3 days ago
Fromberg family upset with FEMA delays
Fromberg, MT3 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny with blowing snow
Billings, MT1 day ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunshine with a gradual warm up through the weekend
Billings, MT21 hours ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Looking ahead to the snow and cold
Billings, MT9 hours ago
Q2 Billings area weather: Slick and wind now, but changing to colder and wetter
Billings, MT1 day ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Milder than normal today, Snow tomorrow
Billings, MT3 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry changes are coming
Billings, MT4 days ago
Tester and Daines look for answers at Senate briefing on Chinese spy balloon
Billings, MT7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy