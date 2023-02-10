Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' 2022 NFL MVP acceptance speech

By Charles Goldman,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHdIo_0kicDYME00

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is officially your 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player. At just 27 years old, he’s earned his second career NFL MVP honor.

Mahomes is getting ready for Super Bowl LVII and didn’t accept the award in person despite being in Arizona where the NFL Honors ceremony was held. He instead shared a pre-recorded message accepting the award, thanking God, family, friends, coaches and teammates.

“First, I want to thank God for giving me this platform and putting so many amazing people around me to help support this dream I’ve had since I was a little kid,” Mahomes said. “Without him, none of this would be possible.

“To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y’all. Keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day. No matter how I feel coming home, y’all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time I get to spend with y’all. Thank you for always being there for me through my good times and my bad. Love y’all.

“To my family, my mom and my dad, my brother and sister, thank you for supporting me every day and telling me since I was a little kid to follow my dreams.

“To the Chiefs organization, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Andy Reid, the staff and most importantly my teammates. I would never be standing here today without y’all giving every day everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal — the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend.”

Mahomes also tweeted this clip out after the MVP win was announced.

Super Bowl LVII can’t get here soon enough.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO
Chiefs cornerback needed a wheelchair to get home from Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster had an absolutely priceless reaction to news of his $1 million Super Bowl bonus
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes said Andy Reid threatened to bench any player who left the locker room to watch Rihanna during the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Most Popular
Deebo Samuel isn't getting traded this offseason
San Francisco, CA6 hours ago
Mic'd-up video showed what Patrick Mahomes told the Chiefs after hurting his ankle in the Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes was absolutely shocked by a Disneyland ride during his Super Bowl MVP visit
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former NFL GM with some harsh reality about Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Kansas City, KS17 days ago
The deeply unsatisfying part of USC's move to the Big Ten becomes clearer
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hosting 'Saturday Night Live' in March
Kansas City, MO6 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes (temporarily) left the Lombardi Trophy with a fan during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Pair of Chiefs players had a little too much fun at Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Recipes from Chiefs, Eagles stadiums for Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO8 days ago
Jason and Travis Kelce broke down crying after the Super Bowl because their mom is the best
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
National Football League Legend Dies
Pueblo, CO2 days ago
Position Breakdown: Alabama QB's ahead of spring practice
Tuscaloosa, AL18 hours ago
Which former Steeler is the biggest NFL draft bust?
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes Rocked a Bespoke Icy-Blue Suit With a Matching Rolex Day-Date for His Pre-Super Bowl Look
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Report: Lions DL coach Todd Wash leaving for the Panthers
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
Notre Dame's botched OC search brings alleged Reinsdorf quote to mind
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Zulgad's four-and-out: Vikings' work on 2023 can really begin with Super Bowl complete
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Former Notre Dame assistant reunites with Tommy Rees at Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL14 hours ago
Bucs HC Todd Bowles welcomes new OC Dave Canales to Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
New Bengals CB Chris Lammons indicted in Las Vegas battery case
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Panthers hire former Green Beret as vice president of development
Charlotte, NC8 hours ago
2023 NFL free agency: Ranking 7 quarterback options for Seahawks
Seattle, WA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy