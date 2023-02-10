Open in App
Pawtucket, RI
WPRI 12 News

Tolman wears warmup shirts in support of Shea after incident involving racial slurs

By Taylor Begley,

7 days ago

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Tolman boys basketball team showed a display of unity Thursday night in the team’s game against Tiverton. Tolman players and coaches wore warmup shirts that said, “one city,” on the front and, “Pawtucket,” on the back.

This, as a sign of support for fellow Pawtucket school, Shea, after Raiders players heard racial slurs from members of the crowd during their game last week at Tiverton.

One spectator was removed from that game and others disciplined after an investigation by both Shea and Tiverton high schools, along with the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.

Tiverton defeated Tolman Thursday 54-48.

