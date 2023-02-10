Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

A Rockford food pantry needs your help

By Jess Liptzin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LEiE_0kicBOYw00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voices of Inspiration Food Pantry is in need of support as they try to keep their location they’ve been staying at for years.

The Pantry feeds hundreds of Rockfordians with the help of more than one-hundred volunteers.

“We’re all volunteers and the ages range ranges from 14 to like 82. People come, I mean I come personally because I really enjoy helping people out, but I also enjoy working with other volunteers. Volunteers are kind of a different breed of people. They do what they’re supposed to do all day long then they give some extra time to give it back to the community. That’s kind of rare, really a treat to work with people like that,” said Jeff West a volunteer for nearly two years at Voices.

Now the pantry is looking for financial support. The non profit once shared their building with another organization which has recently moved out. Volunteers say with their location is key for those they help.

“Food is incredibly expensive right now and a lot of these people would just go hungry if they didn’t have us to get food from,” West said. “The bottom line, if they don’t get it from us they don’t get it, if they don’t have any money. Usually we get people in between their monthly checks.”

40% served by Voices are seniors with another 40% being younger than 18 years old. Most of their food comes from the Northern Illinois Food Pantry, but Voices of Inspiration gives out more than just food. This is anything from toiletries to vacuums and even bikes. This allows those struggling to still live a normal life.

“It’s very humbling I think to come to a food pantry cause sometime I think people look down on themselves and we try to do the opposite try to bring them up and we welcome them and we’re glad they come and we always welcome them back the following week,” West said.

Their location on Rockton Avenue is opened Tuesday and Thursday, but to stay up to date on what Voices of Inspiration is doing and how you can help or get involved visit their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rockford, IL
Pritzker highlights Rockford’s work to assist homeless
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Freeport Police redesign interview room to be more welcoming to trauma survivors
Freeport, IL11 hours ago
After fire, CD Source set to re-open in new Loves Park location
Loves Park, IL11 hours ago
Most Popular
Belvidere holds resource fair for displaced Stellantis workers
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
Highest-rated Swedish pancakes in Rockford
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Open Letter To The Heartbroken Guy Behind Me At A Rockford Walgreens
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Don’t shovel snow if you’re old, experts warn
Rockford, IL17 hours ago
Rockford hospital celebrates NICU babies
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Fundraiser formed for family of Jehovah’s Witness volunteer killed in Rockford shooting
Rockford, IL17 hours ago
“It’s a slap in the face after 17 years” says Syncreon Employee
Belvidere, IL5 hours ago
Belvidere is in a ‘business boom,’ and there’s no signs of slowing down
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
Boylan teens learn signs of a toxic dating relationship
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford schools offering financial incentives to attract teachers
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Is it safe to eat snow?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
When does Daylight Saving Time start in 2023?
Rockford, IL19 hours ago
Illinois Congressman stops by Rock Valley College
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford native and former LPBT President John Falzone dies
Rockford, IL3 days ago
Who has the best wings in Rockford?
Rockford, IL3 days ago
How often should I replace my toothbrush?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford man surprises wife with barbershop chorus Valentine
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Medicaid money can now be spent on food, but there’s a catch
Rockford, IL4 days ago
New Mexican restaurant opens in former Rockford Tumbleweed location
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Police in Wisconsin find around 100 people fighting in a parking lot
Madison, WI2 days ago
Where can I find the best Italian beef sandwich in Rockford?
Rockford, IL3 days ago
Who has the best fried chicken in Rockford?
Rockford, IL5 days ago
How often should I change my tires?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Chicago Bears finalize purchase of Arlington Park property
Chicago, IL1 day ago
WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area as 6″ of snow possible
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rock Cut State Park is getting a makeover
Rockford, IL4 days ago
103.7 Da Beat provides platforms for local artists
Rockford, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy