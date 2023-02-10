Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

‘I hope she is never allowed to touch a dog again’: Former VB groomer’s employee speaks out about mistreatment of animals

By Lauryn Moss,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNLiV_0kicBK2200

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty and is now been charged with failing to provide adequate aminal care.

Police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. More than a dozen animals were surrendered, including one tortoise, three birds and twelve puppies.

The owner of Blue Dog Pet Grooming, Vicki Piva is now charged with 15 counts of failing to provide adequate animal care. These charges are on top of the animal seizures, which are civil violations.

A former employee said she saw Piva stick scissors down a dog’s ear, so the dog behaved.

“The things I did see with my own eyes were not OK,” said the former employee, who wishes to stay anonymous said.

She said Vickie Piva hit and mistreated animals.

“I’ve seen her strike dogs repeatedly in the face with a comb,” she said. “Hard enough to hurt. They screamed. I’ve seen her stick sharp scissors in a dog’s ear until he screamed.”

In another instance, the former employee said a dog named Gavin was left in a bathroom.

“He didn’t have a bed,” the former employee said. “He had a hard floor.”

She and other employees questioned Vickie Piva about him.

“Why does he live here? What is the situation? It seemed wrong,” she said. “It was definitely a red flag. Her excuse was always he was dog aggressive. He prefers it in there. He likes it in there. She had us so convinced.”

Then, they noticed something wrong with Gavin.

“He was showing signs of neurological damage,” she said. “We, as dog groomers, aren’t vets, so we couldn’t make that diagnosis. All we could do was tell her dog needed help. She refused to get him the help he needed.”

She said another employee called Animal Control. She followed suit.

Police say animal cruelty charges are pending. Piva’s attorney, Brandon Fellers, disputes the animal cruelty claims.

“Ms. Piva is passionate about animals and has dedicated her 27-year career serving the community in the dog grooming business. Dog grooming is an intensely demanding profession, both physically and emotionally. Nevertheless, over the course of her seven years as a business owner, Ms. Piva has earned the trust of her clients and, most importantly, her four-legged ones. The allegations of neglect and abuse by former disgruntled employees are false and defamatory. Ms. Piva maintains her innocence and looks forward to clearing her name in court.”

Brandon Fellers, Vickie Piva’s attorney

Her former employee disagreed.

“We are not disgruntled employees,” she said. “This was a constructive discharge. That was a toxic environment. We made the decision to leave. We aren’t disgruntled employees. We just love dogs and we don’t want to see them get hurt.”

Both Vicki and Jeffrey Piva have hearings scheduled for 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 in Virginia Beach General District Court.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State
Witnesses testify in hearing related to deadly VB bar fight
Virginia Beach, VA10 hours ago
VB grooming shop owners face multiple charges
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Court documents reveal new details in deadly Mineola Dr shooting in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA3 hours ago
Most Popular
Police: Student found with gun at Little Creek Elementary School
Norfolk, VA9 hours ago
Police: Man dead, juvenile injured following shooting in Campostella neighborhood in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA7 hours ago
Man dies on Dunedin Rd. in Portsmouth, homicide investigation underway
Portsmouth, VA11 hours ago
Survivor of abuse teaches women self-defense and self-love
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Deadly shooting investigation in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA3 hours ago
Police investigate shooting on University Place in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA10 hours ago
Virginia Beach police release crimes statistics for 2022
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Man pleads guilty in connection with fatal shooting of wife in VB
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Elder abuse lawsuit against councilmember Newins heads to trial
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
14-year-old becomes 3rd arrested in connection with VB car crash and homicide investigation
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Chesapeake police met with barricaded door at murder victim’s apartment
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Police search for suspect in connection to double shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA7 hours ago
Police: 2 injured in Norfolk shooting
Norfolk, VA20 hours ago
1 adult, 3 children displaced after apartment fire on Goff St in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA21 hours ago
Fatal Motorycycle Crash in Hampton
Hampton, VA22 hours ago
Franklin Police investigate shooting
Franklin, VA1 day ago
Eastern Shore fire medic seeks help after cancer diagnosis
Parksley, VA2 days ago
Police pursuit begins in Newport News, ends in Norfolk
Newport News, VA22 hours ago
Two FBI task forces in Hampton Roads getting violent criminals off streets
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Portsmouth Police attempt to identify robbery suspect
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Man dies following overnight shooting on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Teen arrested after stolen motorcycle police chase ends in crash on I-264 in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA10 hours ago
Chesapeake sheriff’s office warns of jury duty scammers
Chesapeake, VA11 hours ago
Hampton Police: 1 injured in Estate Drive shooting
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Police: Man dies in Hampton motorcycle crash
Hampton, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy