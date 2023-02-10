Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Rays upgrade historic St. Pete High School baseball field for spring training

By Trevor Sochocki,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgXQO_0kicASsp00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s a euphemism the St. Petersburg High School baseball team uses to describe the old Huggins-Stengel field they play and practice on.

“Ah, you know,” said Assistant Coach Ian Hislop. “The field wasn’t the best.”

“It wasn’t the best,” said Fletcher Hislop.

That’s putting it nicely. The batting cages were a mess, the grass was dying at the edges, and the infield was covered in stones.

“I would take ground balls to the face, to the leg,” said Ian Hislop. “I took a couple to the cup every now and then.”

But this isn’t your average Little League field — it has history. Baseball legends like Babe Ruth and Joe DiMaggio played here. Even Marilyn Monroe caught a couple of games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gYVu_0kicASsp00
Picture of Babe Ruth signing a baseball in the Huggins-Stengel Complex.

“You get to stand in the same batter’s box that Babe Ruth stood in,” Ian Hislop gushed. “Or Lou Gehrig stood in, or Cal Ripken Jr. stood in.”

They all played and practiced here for MLB spring training decades ago. So did Ian Hislop.

“It’s something that’s super, super hard to take in,” Ian Hislop explained. “But once you really understand it, it’s almost magical.”

But after Hurricane Ian demolished the Rays’ spring training facility in Port Charlotte, they needed a place to practice for their games at the Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

“I thought it was a joke and someone was pranking me,” said Fletcher Hislop. “‘Fletch, the Rays are coming in and redoing the whole new infield.’ I was like, ‘You got to be kidding me.'”

The prodigal son decided to come home. And with the team came a major facility upgrade for free. New grass, dirt, pitching mound, bullpens, batter’s boxes, bases and batting cage. It was the ultimate home run.

“We went from having one of the worst infields in probably the state of Florida for high school,” Ian Hislop said. “To having the nicest infield in the state of Florida.”

Now, there’s no need for euphemisms from players like senior shortstop Fletcher Hislop.

“It was unbelievable,” Fletcher Hislop said. “I had to pinch myself a couple times, looking at this field. Because it’s just night and day from before.”

Hislop’s got high hopes for his Green Devils — and a brand new field doesn’t hurt.

“It’s a high-level field,” Hislop said. “It almost makes you want to play at that high level.”

The Green Devils’ season starts in less than two weeks, but they have an intrasquad scrimmage and potluck on Saturday. Spring training practice for the Rays starts just as soon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State
‘Top rated’ BBQ chain opening in Tampa
Tampa, FL10 hours ago
Tampa Bay attorney fights for dedicated space for nursing moms at every Florida courthouse
Tampa, FL1 day ago
‘Really terrifying’: Woman injured on Florida State Fair ride
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Most Popular
Top college softball takes-over Clearwater
Clearwater, FL11 hours ago
Rays bring stacked starting rotation into 2023
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
New Ybor speakeasy honors Madame Fortune Taylor, a Black Tampa Bay trailblazer
Tampa, FL16 hours ago
‘Ready to get to work’: Bucs’ hire Seahawks QB coach as new offensive coordinator
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL7 hours ago
Florida boy, 11, dies from flesh-eating bacteria after rolling ankle: report
Tampa, FL14 hours ago
Alligator’s mouth taped shut since December, says Florida resident
Brandon, FL2 days ago
Breeze Airways adds new nonstop flights from Tampa starting at $39
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Sarasota man dies after pickup overturns on I-275 in St. Pete
Sarasota, FL20 hours ago
Crash snarls traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Stewart Middle Magnet School student injured in Tampa shooting
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Hillsborough deputies investigating Tampa shooting that left 1 dead
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Actress Raquel Welch dies at 82: report
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Riverview martial arts instructor arrested for a fourth time after inappropriately touching students, deputies say
Riverview, FL11 hours ago
Rep. Steube personally thanks medical staff who helped save his life
Sarasota, FL10 hours ago
VIDEO: Tampa FHP trooper gets escort home after hospital release
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Worker falls from 18th story of Sarasota construction site
Sarasota, FL16 hours ago
17-year-old Hernando County student honored by tennis team as authorities search for killer
Brooksville, FL2 days ago
Federal charges loom for Lakeland mass shooting suspects
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Otters invade Florida backyards, it’s a good thing
Bradenton, FL4 days ago
Walmart to close additional ‘underperforming’ locations: The complete list so far
Milwaukee, WI14 hours ago
2 fatally struck by van while pulling child in wagon near Arcadia
Arcadia, FL23 hours ago
Proposed rule hopes to curb bird deaths at Skyway Fishing Pier
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy