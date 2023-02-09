Open in App
Clarkesville, GA
Lakeside Living: Newly-Built Clarkesville Estate is Every Entertainer’s Dream

By Caleb J. Spivak,

8 days ago

While some of the work force has returned to the office, many companies have switched to a hybrid working model, or even ditched the brick and mortar altogether. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people working remotely has tripled between 2019 and 2022, and the continued widespread adoption of remote work has allowed greater flexibility, allowing employees to build a life outside the nation’s urban centers.

These changes have ushered in a new wave of cities that are attracting homebuyers of all ages. Scenic towns in North Georgia near the Blue Ridge Mountains, such as Blairsville and Clarkesville, continue to see an influx of prospective buyers in search of homes offering privacy, picturesque views, and plenty of property.

Built in 2022 and new to the Clarkesville housing market, this modern, American farmhouse style home is an entertainer’s dream, deliberately designed for the lakeside living experience. Situated on the banks of Lake Burton and conveniently located within a short distance of Laprades Marina, this beautiful 6-bedroom home offers all the modern amenities of today’s luxury homes, and more.

The home’s main level features rugged, reclaimed heart pine flooring cut from antique beams, refined white shiplap walls and plenty of windows showcasing the long-range lake views for a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere. The foyer entry opens to a spacious living and dining room with a gas fireplace, and French doors lead to the lakeside covered porch with Ipe wood decking.

The well-equipped kitchen features a built-in dining nook, durable Caesarstone countertops, and JennAir appliances including a 42” paneled refrigerator, 36” stainless gas range, under counter wine cooler, and double sinks.

The main floor owner’s suite provides lake views and a serene en-suite bath with freestanding tub, Carrera marble topped double vanity, marble and subway tiled shower with seamless glass enclosure, and a spacious, walk-in closet.

The second floor opens to a generous landing with built-in bunk beds to sleep extra guests, along with two additional guest bedrooms featuring shiplap walls, reclaimed pine flooring, lake views and full, en-suite bathrooms.

The terrace level includes a spacious, open concept family room with a gas fireplace, game area, and a full wet bar. French doors open to a landscaped lakeside yard with stone steps leading down to the 2-story boathouse and swim dock. Also included on the terrace level is a guest bedroom, along with a second large bedroom boasting built-in twin over queen bunk beds and an en-suite bath with honed granite topped double vanity, an oversized tiled shower and a walk-in closet.

Beyond the home’s interior, the top level of the picturesque boathouse is the perfect spot to spend your summers or watch sports games in the fall, and includes a fireplace, built-in ceiling heaters, Ipe wood cabinetry and Ipe wood decking. A temperature controlled, detached 3-car offers plenty of extra living space and could double as a gym, game area or extra space.

Listed by Julie Barnett with Harry Norman, REALTORS® , this home is located at 15 Laprades Road, Clarkesville, GA 30523 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvvIZ_0kicAAEz00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJC9Q_0kicAAEz00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPMqd_0kicAAEz00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zxh1a_0kicAAEz00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sn18d_0kicAAEz00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XaP8w_0kicAAEz00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11QmG9_0kicAAEz00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAj1t_0kicAAEz00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xEYU_0kicAAEz00
Photo: Official

