WHO 13

Rafe Arbegast is one of a kind

By Mark Freund,

7 days ago

SHEFFIELD — A poster in the West Fork wrestling room shows a roster of 16 wrestlers for the 2019-2020 school year.

That roster shows 15 more wrestlers than the Warhawks have just 3 years later.

Rafe Arbegast is the lone member of his team, coached by his father, Jared. But that’s just the start of Rafe’s incredible story.

Mark Freund has more on what Rafe fought through, just to get on the mat.

