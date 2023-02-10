Bengals legend Ken Riley inducted into Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Anthony Munoz will now have company in Canton after 25 years.

It was announced on Thursday night that Cincinnati Bengals legend Ken Riley will be inducted into the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Riley joins Munoz as the only two Bengals to be inducted to the NFL Hall of Fame.

Riley, a cornerback who spent his entire 15-year career in Cincinnati and was a three-time All-Pro, died in 2020 at the age of 72.

During his 15 season as a Bengal, he posted 65 career interception, which is tied with Charles Woodson for the fifth most in NFL history.

He was selected in the sixth round of the 1969 NFL Draft.

