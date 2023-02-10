Open in App
Blair County, PA
WTAJ

Dave Kessling announces candidacy for Blair Co. Commissioner

By Rebecca Parsons,

7 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Another person in Blair County has announced that they’ll be running for commissioner.

Dave Kessling is an Air Force veteran and has 35 combined years of experience working in corrections and security. If elected, Kessling says he wants to bring local leaders and community members together to fight the issues that impact Blair County.

“I don’t think the government can fix everything. I think it takes a community to do that and I’m hoping to be able to bridge that gap with business leaders and government officials and make them better.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

As part of Kessling’s “tax-payer agenda”, he wants to work with business leaders to support economic development and create a ten-year blueprint to review maintenance and upgrades of county-owned properties to prevent suprise tax hikes.

