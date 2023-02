KHQ Right Now

Recap and highlights: 16th-ranked Gonzaga rolls San Francisco 99-81, as Dan Dickau is honored By From staff reports, 7 days ago

By From staff reports, 7 days ago

It's rare for Gonzaga to lose back-to-back games. The Bulldogs showed why on Thursday, opening up an early double-digit lead and cruising to a 99-81 ...