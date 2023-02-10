East Texas Chiefs fan shows off his Patrick Mahomes collection

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Patrick Mahomes cereal, action figures and even a Patrick-themed Christmas tree are just some of the items in one East Texans’ collection.

“I put it up every year, I don’t take it down until their last game,” said Jim Jackson.

Jackson has been rooting for the NFL star for years now, along with other East Texans proud to see the Kansas City Chiefs back in the Super Bowl.

“You could tell pretty quick that he was something special. He had that will to win. Whatever it takes kind of attitude and so it was pretty fun watching him, you know the first couple of years,” said Jackson.

He first met Mahomes in his humble beginnings, as a high schooler in Whitehouse.

Jackson would photograph the team. He still has those photos he snapped and has been keeping up with the athlete’s success ever since.

“I got to go to his draft party with all the ESPN people and all that so that was kind of cool, but then you kind of get the idea ‘You know what, Patrick’s a pretty big deal here, there’s a lot of important people here watching this draft party,’ So going number 10 in the draft was a pretty good sign,” said Jackson.

Once Mahomes’ career started growing, so did Jackson’s collection.

“My wife is like ‘Okay you probably don’t need anymore.’ I think my grandkids are pretty excited because they’re like ‘Okay maybe all that stuff’s gonna be ours one day,’” Jackson said.

He makes it a goal to fly to at least one game a season, making sure to cheer on the Whitehouse native in person.

“Everyone’s having a great time. They find out we’re from Whitehouse, Texas, we become really popular really quick and they want to know all about Patrick when he was in high school.”

Jackson said he will continue collecting Mahomes memorabilia, hoping for an autographed football next, and another Super Bowl win.



