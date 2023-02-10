Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Chiefs fan shows off his Patrick Mahomes collection

By Lauren Margolis,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkXn1_0kic6wzC00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — Patrick Mahomes cereal, action figures and even a Patrick-themed Christmas tree are just some of the items in one East Texans’ collection.

Younger generation inspired by East Texas hometown hero Patrick Mahomes

“I put it up every year, I don’t take it down until their last game,” said Jim Jackson.

Jackson has been rooting for the NFL star for years now, along with other East Texans proud to see the Kansas City Chiefs back in the Super Bowl.

“You could tell pretty quick that he was something special. He had that will to win. Whatever it takes kind of attitude and so it was pretty fun watching him, you know the first couple of years,” said Jackson.

He first met Mahomes in his humble beginnings, as a high schooler in Whitehouse.

Jackson would photograph the team. He still has those photos he snapped and has been keeping up with the athlete’s success ever since.

“I got to go to his draft party with all the ESPN people and all that so that was kind of cool, but then you kind of get the idea ‘You know what, Patrick’s a pretty big deal here, there’s a lot of important people here watching this draft party,’ So going number 10 in the draft was a pretty good sign,” said Jackson.

Once Mahomes’ career started growing, so did Jackson’s collection.

“My wife is like ‘Okay you probably don’t need anymore.’ I think my grandkids are pretty excited because they’re like ‘Okay maybe all that stuff’s gonna be ours one day,’” Jackson said.

He makes it a goal to fly to at least one game a season, making sure to cheer on the Whitehouse native in person.

Whitehouse to declare Sunday Feb. 12 Patrick Mahomes Day

“Everyone’s having a great time. They find out we’re from Whitehouse, Texas, we become really popular really quick and they want to know all about Patrick when he was in high school.”

Jackson said he will continue collecting Mahomes memorabilia, hoping for an autographed football next, and another Super Bowl win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kic6wzC00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Antenna tower stolen from fire department in Longview
Longview, TX1 day ago
Chick-fil-A to open new Henderson restaurant this week
Henderson, TX3 days ago
Karl Malone’s ‘Pedophile’ Past Haunts Him After NBA Names Him Judge Of Dunk Contest
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Arrest made in Nacogdoches 2019 murder case
Nacogdoches, TX15 hours ago
Missing Longview woman found safe, police say
Longview, TX3 days ago
East Texas man arrested after $10,000 in guitars, band equipment stolen
Diana, TX18 hours ago
POLICE: East Texas man wanted for assault, harassment
Arp, TX9 hours ago
Chiefs cornerback needed a wheelchair to get home from Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Tomato shipment turns out to be 13 kilos of fentanyl
Laredo, TX3 days ago
4 hospitalized after major Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches, TX1 day ago
Brook Hill’s Von Dawson signs with Taylor University football
Bullard, TX1 day ago
Dollar General’s pOpshelf opens Tyler location
Tyler, TX3 days ago
Woman arrested after Border Patrol finds 360lbs of marijuana in vehicle with her child
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Major Nacogdoches sewer line breaks after tree falls on Lanana Creek
Nacogdoches, TX3 days ago
Texas doesn’t penalize most senior living facilities with confirmed abuse. Why?
Austin, TX16 hours ago
East Texas animal center offering catty way to ‘bless your ex’ this Valentine’s Day
Henderson, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy